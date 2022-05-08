The case for not having kids: Why women are putting the conversation on ice

No longer is procreation a given, and parents may find themselves contending with more questions than ever.

Women can have it all – but what if you choose not to? Some still face questioning about opting not to raise a baby in an increasingly precarious world. Kelly Dennett reports.

Danni Duncan remembers the precise moment it rained down on her, that expectation. She was having her IUD changed by an older, female GP when the topic of children came up.

“She was so abrupt. [She said], ‘oh well, your body clock is ticking, you need to think about it.’ I ended up complaining. It shook me. I was really upset. She was saying it as if it was a given.”

The conversation though, did prompt some introspection. At 32, Duncan is at an age when many childless women, whether in a relationship or not, may begin to consider the aforementioned biological clock. Fertility experts say this is when they begin to see women in their offices.

READ MORE:

* Let's normalise not wanting children: A 30-something says 'You don't have to be a Mum to be a woman'

* Women-only ride-sharing coming to NZ with launch of DriveHer app

* No, we don't need to know about Jacinda Ardern's baby plans. Ever.



“As many other women do, I [once] thought, that’s just what you do – you get older and have babies. I don't have anyone older than me who hasn’t had children,” says Duncan.

But, “The way my life has played out, [is not] how I thought. I don’t own a home, I’ve been divorced, I’ve moved around a little bit, my income has been inconsistent.” A future without children feels unique in that, “[not having children] has never been modelled to me at all. Kids is the logical next step, but I don’t think kids fit into what I want to do.”

While the question remains unanswered for Duncan, who says she’s leaning towards a childless future, the Instagram influencer now spends her time on social media openly discussing the right to choose, and more importantly, normalising the “no”.

And there increasingly is a no. New Zealand’s birth rates have dropped to their lowest ever, having been stable for a good 32 years between 1980 and 2012.

Since 2013, women are increasingly either giving birth later in life, choosing not to have children, or having fewer of them. (The reproductive age increased by 11%, and births dropped 2%. The rate is now about 1.6.) In a single year, between 2019 and 2020, births dropped 3%.

Supplied Danni Duncan raises awareness about not having children on social media.

That trend is on a par with similar ones seen in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States. According to reports in England and Wales, half of all 30-year-olds are childless, compared to 1971 when just 18% were.

While this may be indicative of people simply waiting longer to have them, it at least suggests people are giving it greater thought, or putting it off. This week, Monash University reported that a quarter of young people were pessimistic about having a family.

You don’t have to search far to see why.

In a book published in April, The Most Important Job in the World: On the contradictions of choice and the mythology of motherhood, Australian journalist Gina Rushton investigates her own feelings about whether to have a baby, encountering a tidal wave of arguments why bringing new life into the world feels like an absurdity: from the looming threat of climate change and unequal reproductive justice, to the unfair pay and emotional labour women encounter.

“The question of whether or not to have a child became an exercise in tracking my fear about the world,” Rushton wrote.

Climate change has featured particularly prominently in discussions about parenting into the future – millennials often cite this as a reason they’re reluctant – with fears both about the effects of global warming on the future population, and vice versa.

Even the Australian bush fires prompted Rushton to consider the effects of smoke on pregnancies.

The month Rushton’s book was published more nuclear threats were sent out of North Korea, the invasion of Ukraine ratcheted up, and inflation and the cost of living spiked. Meanwhile it was revealed the US Supreme Court is considering reversing the eponymous Roe v Wade decision that allowed women in 22 states to have an abortion.

Supplied Australian author and journalist, Gina Rushton.

“One thing I didn't expect at all, was a lot of defensiveness from people who were already parents. There’s an unwillingness to accept that for some people it’s a really fraught decision,” says Rushton over the phone. “We’re socialised to believe the desire for children just arrives and the answer comes before the question – and for a lot of people that’s just not the case.”

The answer arrived a lot earlier for Auckland woman Eden (who asked her surname not be used), who says evolving conversations with her long-time partner had her convinced early that she didn’t want children. Raising kids didn’t align with her ultimate goal of travelling the world as much as she could. She worried about the world being overpopulated, and didn’t want to contribute to its impacts on the environment. At 25, she “put some finality around it”.

“I just never felt that maternal feeling people talk about. Most of my friends have this, they knew they wanted kids and I never felt that way. I thought maybe it will come, it will change.” And sure enough, that’s what people told her after she’d made up her mind. “Every person I told [said], ‘you will change your mind when you turn 30. Now I’m told, you’ll change your mind in your late 30s.’ [But], it’s definitely not for me.”

Ongoing expectations that she would have children eventually saw her and her husband each sit their families down to tell them of their decision. Those discussions, especially with her parents, were emotional.

“It was a hard conversation to have, given my parents love children, and they would love us to have kids. It was not easy. There were tears.”

Alex Brandon/AP A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalised abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

Most surprising to Eden was the assumption from even colleagues or acquaintances, who had no problem bringing up the possibility of children after she married. Even when she politely refuted the suggestion, Eden found some reactions insensitive.

“They kind of look at you...it’s hard to describe unless you’ve seen it yourself, but it’s like a look of pity. Like, [they’re thinking] ‘you don’t know what you’re missing out on’.

“A few of them love making comments like, they’ve never felt more fulfilled. I’m happy for them, but they insist that I should want that, too. There’s a double standard. We have to sit there with people who have had kids and hear about them for hours over dinner.”

These interactions have become harder, “even though I’ve become clearer and more confident in my decision.”

Rushton interviewed dozens of people about whether to have children, including climate change scientists studying the world’s impending doom who were also deliberating. Many were conflicted about the world they would potentially be bringing a child into, others analysed how they were raised and what mark that might leave on them as a parent, and some worried about stability and finances.

But in spite of all that, Rushton was surprised how many who expressed doubt did go on to have a baby, and how the answer for many remained the same – you’ll risk regretting it if you don’t.

“The default is still that you should have children, particularly if you have a uterus. You can't overstate that. It felt like, ‘we’re expected to have children’, and if they didn't, they had to have a really good reason. Really, the only socially acceptable – and it's not, we judge women who do this – path is if you completely prioritise your career.”

SUPPLIED American comedian Chelsea Handler has talked about deciding not to have children.

Rushton says the question for outsiders becomes, if not children, then what? Like Danni Duncan, she notes there can be few examples of what a fulfilling life without children can look like. In the celebrity world, people like Jennifer Aniston are scrutinised and ultimately their decisions chalked up to being unlucky in love, being too career-focused, or hard of heart – comedian Chelsea Handler reportedly admitted she just didn’t like children.

Says Rushton, “I still think there are people all over the world who don’t have kids and lead fulfilling lives, but we don't have many social narratives of that. We have the social, hedonistic party girl and the ambitious career girl, and we don't have much in between.”

Eden has given the future a lot of thought. She describes she and her husband as financially savvy with lots of plans for the future, including what they’ll do for retirement. She admits the one question she kept returning to initially was, who will look after me when I’m old? But the answer is often practical and simple: “We’ll have money set aside for a care facility.”

Supplied Fertility Associates specialist Dr Leigh Searle.

Fertility Associates fertility specialist Dr Leigh Searle says the number of women asking about freezing their eggs doubled in the last three years. She credits that proactiveness to much more awareness of fertility options and the decline in fertility with age. Where once she’d see women closer to 40 considering their fertility, women were now visiting in their early 30s.

Three or four women a week pass through her door discussing their options, whereas in the past she was more often primarily seeing people who were struggling to conceive. While many women she sees are set on having children, just not right now, Searle notes that among the patients who are seeking fertility treatments to try and conceive, there is an undercurrent of hopeful families in the background.

“Often there is pressure from parents who want to be grandparents, that adds to their stress. There is a small number of women who say, my mum has encouraged me to come along. I don’t think it’s pressure, I think it’s more women wanting to... explore their options.”

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

That said, “I’m sure lots of women have pressure to have a family from general society.”

Rushton thinks society has a long way to go in accepting some people just don’t want to be, and will never be, parents – but that the change will come from current trends continuing.

Danni Duncan says feedback to some of her social media posts – her child-free specific TikTok channel she says is growing at a rate of knots – sometimes accuse her of shaming mothers. She says there is an erroneous perception that she must dislike parents or children.

“I think the more that we talk about it openly, as this is something people are doing, the more other people will feel safe talking about it...it’s comforting to know there’s a whole bunch of us.”