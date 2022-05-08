Trendy diet, eating disorder, or a good way to lose weight and feel better?

Katy Miller, left and Amy Miller have found intermittent fasting has health benefits and is good for weight loss.

At 2pm, the Miller sisters have just eaten their first meal of the day. Katy, a Victoria University rankings analyst, and Amy, a public servant, have already skipped breakfast and lunch, and they’re packing their eating into a tight six-hour window.

Sharing a house in Lower Hutt, they had restricted their calories on and off over the years to try to lose weight, and tried all sorts of diets which had failed.

Amy says: “Dieting always made me miserable because I didn’t have enough calories and so my body went into panic mode.’’

Katy spent her days thinking about the next meal. A year ago, back in February, she tipped the scales at 87 kilograms, was medically obese, with a BMI of 34 and battled high blood pressure. Her doctor warned her she was at risk of developing diabetes and suggested she try fasting - specifically, time-restricted eating, confining her eating to a narrow window.

Amy was 107 kilograms, 166 cms tall, and also obese when the sisters began fasting - joining a growing number of people who follow what critics say is a cultish (and dangerous) dietary trend .

The weight loss strategy has been popularised in best-selling diet books and touted by celebrities, who routinely skip breakfast and eat all their meals between roughly noon and 8 pm.

Fasting converts are skipping meals for 16 to 23 hours a day, while others follow different schedules: eating for five days, then fasting for two, or following the one meal a day schedule. Proponents say the body uses stored fat and glucose as fuel, eating the way we did in caveman times.

For those trying to lose significant weight, calories have to be restricted. The eating approach goes against traditional dietary advice - the idea that we should eat small amounts often, and always eat breakfast.

Katy has lost 23 kilograms, her blood sugar and blood pressure is back to normal. Around 12 hours into a fast, she feels “a sense of deep energy’’. She can go without food for 20 hours or longer and says: “I’m almost never hungry. I now eat because it’s time to eat and I don’t have any cravings.”

Amy has shed 30 kilograms.

They often eat Katy’s favourite dish for dinner - steak and mushrooms. The point is, says Katy, they can eat what they like when they are allowed to eat, although she has stopped craving fatty foods like hot chips.

Food has become more and less precious at the same time. “I have no desire to return to the way I was eating before. I’m happy not to eat. I don’t know what I like better, eating or not eating.’’

Supplied Nutritionist Nikki Hart is not convinced fasting is the way to go.

“My biggest concern about fasting is are you prepared to do it for the rest of your life?’’

Nikki Hart, an Auckland registered nutritionist, has nothing positive to say about what she thinks is an influencer-led diet trend. She argues that fasting for health or weight reasons is not normal – but an extreme dietary behaviour.

It can promote eating disorders, as it demonises food and suggests that eating should be restricted. “If you live in a family scenario, it’s not good role modelling. With all the problems we have with poor body confidence and eating disorders in our society, what behaviour are you modelling would be my concern.’’

She sees two types of clients who come to her after trying it and failing: women in mid-life who can’t eat as much as they used to, and “the group who joined the smoothie-drinking craze who now don’t drink their smoothie till 10am’’.

Those fasting are missing at least one meal and possibly two, and also possibly nutrients such as wholegrains. “Our lives aren’t set up for fasting. We have long days and we’re busy. The only fasting I can understand is fasting for religious reasons.’

“The problem if you pack all your eating into one period is that you get into the binge/purge scenario. You’ve eaten all your food and that’s it for the day. We don’t eat purely for function, we eat for social reasons, and I worry about the psychological impact of this.’’

Supplied Greig Rightford, HealthFit Collective co-owner and faster.

In the Wairarapa, Greig Rightford and his partner Mish McCormack help clients at their gyms who want to lose weight and advocate fasting for some of them.

Rightford says: “I’d put someone on an intermittent fasting programme rather than a low calorie diet because it’s so simple. You don’t have to do anything.’’

Fasting makes people conscious of what they are eating rather than eating habitually, which helps those trying to lose weight. It also lowers insulin and resets the hunger hormones.

“So many people are pleasure seekers who drink too much coffee and wine and rich processed food. Fasting is a way of circuit breaking eating habits, like you don’t need that chocolate muffin for morning tea,’’ he says.

Rightford - co-owner of Healthfit Collective - has been fasting on and off for four years, but has times when he won’t fast, such as if he wants to build muscle or train for an event. He typically eats in a six to 10- hour window, and has also tried the 5: 2 fast and gone without food for three days.

“People can almost get high on it when they start to feel hungry as they can feel more focussed.’’

He worries, though, about obsessive followers, such as triathletes, body builders and ultra-sports people who don’t approach fasting with balance. And anyone with an eating disorder or unhealthy approach to food shouldn’t fast.

Some of his clients have lost weight through fasting. But the research is mixed about whether it is a long-term weight loss strategy.

Unsplash Studies don’t appear to associate link fasting with weight loss.

A one-year study of people who followed a low-calorie diet between 8am and 4pm, or consumed the same number of calories anytime during the day, found there was no difference whether a person jammed all their eating into one period or not.

Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, it included 139 people with obesity. The women ate 1200 to 1500 calories a day, and the men consumed 1500 to 1800 calories daily. There was no significant difference in the amounts of weight lost with either diet strategy.

Dr. Ethan Weiss, a diet researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, said in the New York Times: “There is no benefit to eating in a narrow window.”

Another critical study, published in 2019 in the Jama Internal Medicine, found overweight adults on a 16 hour fast only lost one to 1.5 kilograms, and most of that was lean muscle.

In rural Waikato, Sarah Kull, a registered nurse and fasting specialist, argues that intermittent fasting has helped thousands of her clients lose weight and keep it off.

Kull began working with obese and diabetic clients four years ago who came to her trying to lose weight. She advocates one meal a day for obese clients to really burn fat and says she gets them to reach a normal BMI.

“What we’ve been doing with modern diets is snacking between meals, which spikes insulin. An eight to 10 hour fast overnight is not enough because your body is not able to process the food, the insulin never drops enough overnight and you wake with a higher insulin the next day.

“Having done this for four years now I can absolutely say weight loss is sustainable as [fasting] is a long term lifestyle. People feel so good they don't stop.’’

Kull is also a convert. She only eats in a four-hour window - a lasagne and salad, and fruit and crackers, typically eating lunch and a snack late afternoon. When we speak at 5pm, the mother of two has finished eating for the day. “But I never miss social occasions, I simply move my eating window to suit.’’

But fasting is only for those who are generally healthy and not suitable for anyone with an eating disorder, children, teens, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or the frail elderly.

There are “absolute quicker ways to lose weight’’, she points out.

“Other diets can be just as effective, but they ultimately fail long term.’’