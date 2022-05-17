How to beat a Chaser

“Could you beat a Chaser? Come and have a go, if you think you’re clever enough.”

It’s an open invitation issued by The Chase UK host Bradley Walsh in the dying moments of each show.

But, could YOU beat a Chaser? Sure, why not? I am the producer of Stuff’s daily trivia quizzes, here to tell you how.

GET SMART

Firstly, book smarts

You can’t beat a Chaser if you don’t know any of the answers. Obviously. So, you’ll need to have studied up and scoured quiz books. READ. Keep up with sports and entertainment.

A good quizzer has a natural thirst for knowledge, so this won’t be too challenging. You will hear facts every day presented as news. People are out there every day winning Grammys and competing in the Tour de France. Take notice of the headlines.

Start listening to a different radio station every time you turn it on. Listen to music and try to span the genres and generations that you wouldn’t normally. What is your mum listening to? What are your co-workers into?

Look up and see who and what is trending on social media and find out why. #ozarkfinale #wordle and #elonmusk

Children’s encyclopaedias and non-fiction resource books are a great source of easy facts. Everything from space to dinosaurs to the animal world. Get down to the library.

Children's non-fiction books are a quiz goldmine.

You’d be wise to brush up on the traditional pub quiz fodder: capital cities, zodiac signs, wedding anniversary gifts, bones in the body, religious festivals. Dull but necessary.

If you’re looking to face Walsh and his team of UK Chasers you will want to consume a bit of British trivia. If you don’t know all of Henry VIII’s wives, you won’t make it past the Cash Builder.

You don’t need to study any one topic in too much depth. It is better to have a shallow knowledge of a broad amount of areas. A good quizzer is a generalist not a specialist.

Stuff You don't have to have a phD to have a good general knowledge.

But don’t forget street smarts and life smarts

If you have travelled, that’s a bonus. You have seen foreign landmarks, eaten exotic cuisines and perhaps observed other religions.

If you speak other languages this will also help. A number of words and phrases are rooted in other languages and the translations will often lend themselves to the answers. Can you read music? Ace.

Take note of what the children and teenagers in your life are up to: what are they watching, games they are playing, slang they are using.

Think about and revise your day-to-day knowledge. Things you already know but don’t realise it.

Can you tell a Philips-head screwdriver from an Allen key? If you break a wishbone with a friend, who gets to make the wish? How much do you get when you pass Go in Monopoly? If you find a piece of pounamu on the beach, can you keep it? Who would use a spirit level?

Think about your hobbies. Fishing, sewing, playing musical instruments.

Remember - Jack-of-all-trades. There’s a lot to learn in life that you can’t be taught at university.

BE A PLAYER

Make sure you’re well-versed in all the rules of The Chase.

Don’t be afraid to gamble. It’s a competition. Look The Beast in the eye and take his paltry low offer. You need to do what it takes to meet him in the Final Chase. He's a maths guy and will actually probably respect that you’re playing the numbers game.

Stuff Once upon a time, Mark "The Beast" Labbett wanted to be a millionaire. Now he's one of the most-feared UK Chasers.

If you don’t know the answer, take a minute to reason. Use logic. Try and eliminate the answers you know are wrong and narrow it down to an educated guess.

Try not to pass. Any quick random thought that comes to mind blurted out has more of a chance of being right than the word “PASS”. If you’re a total blank, yes, pass and move on. But if you can squeak an answer out, you should.

Think like a quiz writer. Look carefully at the options given. Two very similar answers could mean that the quiz writer struggled to think of enough plausible, potential, distinctly different answers.

Are any of the answers given more specific than the rest as if they need the extra words to make them correct?

Quiz writers have the answer at the forefront of their mind and will accidentally drop a hint from time to time.

Stuff Two of these answers are similar. Lazy quiz writing works in your advantage. (This is not a real Stuff quiz question).

BE COOL

You could study all the trivia in the world but you won’t win unless you can recall it and answer in time. Brain training and memory exercises could be beneficial.

Relax. Don’t get flustered. You won’t be sure of every answer, but you don’t need to be. You’ll get some wrong. Just breathe and move on.

Last of all, have fun. Even though the Dark Destroyer says, “it’s just another day at the office” he’s been known to twerk out a win.

Shahra Hume is Stuff’s quiz producer and writes 280 questions a week for our daily morning, afternoon and kids quizzes.