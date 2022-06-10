'Embrace the mullet': Photographer on the hunt for legendary locks

Photographer and mum Helen McDonald has learned to love her son's mullet and is now teaming up with the barbers from Ice Studios to find the best looking mullet in Manawatū.

Long, full-bodied, scruffy, even a bit grubby, it doesn’t matter, a photographer wants to capture the best mullet.

Manawatū woman Helen McDonald has launched a competition to find the best mullet in the region and is working with barbers Ice Studios, where she will take their photo.

People can enter through the Valley Studios Facebook page and there will be a public vote in August. The best junior and senior mullets win a trophy and prizes from Ice Studios.

McDonald’s 8-year-old son Hector O’Dowd, who is sporting a healthy “party at the back”, helped give her the idea.

STUFF The mullet has gone from being the territory of 70s glam rockers to today's Kiwi rugby players.

“It started out as a bit of a laugh, a bit of fun,” she said. “Life is too serious.”

She came home to find Hector had been given a mullet by his father. McDonald wasn’t impressed, but the style grew on her, and now she thought it suited him.

“Hector plays rugby for Ashhurst Pohangina and I noticed all these mullets every Saturday. All these kids, we noticed how many mullets there were. I thought we should have a competition.”

So she took photos of some of the children last season then had a vote to determine who rocked the best mullet.

“It got to rugby season this year and [Hector’s] dad said he's growing it again for the mullet competition. We had a few people comment saying ‘I’ve got to do it bigger and better’.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Photographer Helen McDonald, left, is searching for the best mullet in the region. Her son Hector O'Dowd was the inspiration for the contest.

McDonald has a date fully booked for taking mullets photos in June and will do another session in July.

The closing date for the hairy contest is August 7, then there is a week of public voting.

She hoped more adults would get involved, because the “big boys” were good at talking it up but didn’t tend to put their mullets where their mouths were.

“There’s lots of tagging mates and egging each other on, but it would be cool to see some adult ones. 95% are juniors.”

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Mullets have become popular with many sporting stars, including Gold Cost Titans rugby league player Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

McDonald said sports stars with mullets were influencing children who wanted to look like their heroes.

“We had mullets in the 80s, whereas the kids now, they look cute. They can pull anything off.”

Living your best mullet? Send us a photo at: editor@msl.co.nz

Hector, who goes to Ashhurst School, hadn’t known what a mullet was before his father pulled out the clippers and got cutting, but reckoned his was cool and wanted to let it grow.

His 2022 do has been growing for a solid five months.

“I like that it sticks out.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ice Studios director Izak Lal, rear, gives Hector O’Dowd’s mullet a tidy up.

This week he got his mullet tidied up by Ice Studios director Izak Lal.

Lal said they would give a koha to the winners of each category: a father-son package, a haircut and some hair design.

“It's fun,” he said. “Sport stars and some musicians [have a mullet] ... for New Zealand it's always been a style, but it does its rounds. They’re in full force right now.”

But what makes a great one?

“There's some pretty rough-looking guys. It’s the length and the cleanliness.”