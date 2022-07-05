Six rescued rabbits shed 2kg of fluff after Christmas gift blunder

An Auckland animal shelter had to shave several kilograms of fluff from six abandoned rabbits whose fur had been left to overgrow and form matted clumps.

The Auckland Cavy Care shelter in Mt Roskill was alerted to the roaming rabbits by a post online from a resident who had spotted a “ball of white fur” digging underneath their fence.

By the time shelter manager Raewyn Holder had managed to capture the Angora rabbits they looked like Shrek the sheep.

She said one of the rabbits was the most overgrown she had ever seen, with the excess shaved hair weighing nearly two kilograms.

Holder said that Angora rabbits need to either be brushed daily to remove fur, or shaved every four to six weeks.

“You have to be careful with Angora rabbits. It is a lot of commitment.”

She estimated that the rabbits found in Mt Roskill had been allowed to grow three to four months worth of fur without being groomed.

Holder identified and visited the property where the rabbits had lived and told the owners the rabbits either needed immediate attention from a vet or to be surrendered to the shelter.

“They said they had been given two rabbits at Christmas and told they were the same sex, which turned out not to be right,” Holder said.

“Of course the rabbits did what rabbits do, and the owners ended up having to find homes for nine more rabbits. This week we managed to catch six, and we’re pretty sure we’ve got them all.”

Holder said that it was important that breeders of rabbits had them desexed, and interviewed prospective pet parents before adoption to ensure they understood the animals’ needs.

She believes there is a backyard breeder of Angora rabbits somewhere in Mt Roskill not undertaking its duty of care.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Residents at a Mt Eden property must reduce their rabbit population from about 300 to 16. (Video first published July 2021)

Angora rabbits have been bred in Europe as far back as the 16th century for their wool, which was sought after for its soft, silky quality.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Cavy Care shelter is still working to adopt out rabbits rescued from a house in Mt Eden that had around 350 bunnies bouncing around the backyard.

Holder said they still had 80 rabbits to rehouse which had been staying in foster care until they could be desexed.

The rabbits were uplifted by Auckland Council animal management staff after the Environment Court ordered the household to reduce its total number of rabbits to 16.