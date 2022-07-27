Cost of Living: Planning a wedding without blowing the budget

Wedding celebrant Mike Heard’s fiancé Helen trawled House and Garden magazine 12 years ago marking down her favourite gardens.

The couple then went door knocking and tracked down an owner willing to lend them their property for the day.

“We said, ‘can we have our wedding at your house?’ They said yep, and we paid $500 for an 11 acre property that was fully landscaped,” Heard says.

Few people know weddings as well as celebrants, so we asked three of them to share how they saved with their own weddings, and tips they picked up along the way.

Venue

Supplied Ria Vandervis says there are a number of ways to save money when it comes to your wedding day.

Even without the sleuthing prowess of Heard, your wedding venue does not have to break the bank. Auckland-based celebrant Lee Weir, whose own wedding was at Piha beach in 2009, says the best place to start looking is outside.

He says it is free to hold a wedding at a park or beach, you just need council consent and a temporary liquor licence if there will be booze on-site.

Ria Vandervis says while expensive venues can be beautiful, and take a lot of the thought out of things like food and the running of the show, there is a “real intimacy” to sourcing a venue that means something to you.

She had her own wedding at Vauxhall Yacht Club in Dunedin – a “rickety old place that had never hosted a wedding before”. It cost the couple $200 for four-day hire.

READ MORE:

* Want to stay married? Don't buy an engagement ring

* Shortland Street: Ben Barrington shares details of his character's wedding day

* Wedding insurance available to Kiwis at home and abroad



Flowers

Artistic family members can come in handy here, as can hunting for discounted flowers. For his wedding, Heard’s father headed to a flower market at 4am and his Aunt arranged them.

Vandervis also picked her own flowers for her bouquet, and says there is nothing wrong with going DIY for your wedding flowers. Although she recommends picking them the night before and putting them in water to keep them fresh.

Enlisting the help of local organisations is also an option. The mother of one of her friends donated some money to the local rose society and, in turn, Vandervis wound up with a boot-full of rose clippings from all the members.

“We arranged them in a quite rustic fashion. It was so cool.”

Weir also recommends online tutorials for making basic bouquets can be a big cost-saver.

Music

Rob Menezes/Stuff Celebrant Lee Weir says setting up your own playlist can save 'thousands of dollars'.

When it comes to music, splashing out on a band or DJ can often be a matter of just how important music is to your day. For Heard, he spent a “few thousand” on a band and has zero regrets.

But Vandervis says Spotify or a similar streaming service, with a set of good speakers, can work, great.

“Think of songs that are meaningful to you. Whether that’s your aunty pushing play on a phone, or whether it’s Lorde singing you down the aisle, it’s going to have the same effect,” she says.

Weir suggests getting your guests to add their favourite songs with the RSVP, making for a special keepsake playlist after the day.

Clothes

Bridesmaids dresses have a reputation for being both expensive and something nobody will wear again, but Vandersis says they don’t have to be either.

“My bridesmaids wore dresses from ASOS which were $39 each,” she says.

Weir says most groomsmen will happily spend money on their own Hallensteins suit for your big day. As long as your wedding party is indistinguishable from the rest of the guests, you can dress them in any way you like.

When it comes to the wedding dress itself, Vandervis spent quite a bit, after falling in love with the dress. It comes down to personal preference, however, and wedding dress ‘rules’ are not necessary if you don’t want to follow them.

Isabella Harrex/Supplied Celebrant Ria Vandervis splurged on a dress she loved for her 2012 wedding with husband Chris Ashton.

Ensemble editor Zoe Walker Ahwa suggests utilising any dressmakers in the family or scouring vintage dress shops for inspiration.

Ensemble has a collection of hair and make-up tutorials that can be utilised in order to do your own. You can find examples here and here.

Food, drink and cake

While your guests need to be fed, and will probably be keen to have a few drinks, you don’t need to be extravagant, says Vandervis.

“We didn’t, and I loved everything about our wedding,” she says of her donated lamb on a spit cooked by a chef friend.

And do not be afraid to go BYO, says Weir.

“If I went to a wedding, and they said ... it’s BYO I’d be pumped, because I could rock up with what I wanted to drink.”

Failing that, source for bulk deals on simple beer, wine and bubbly. Weir also suggests checking supermarkets for grazing table catering options or making your own.

Sacha Stejko/Supplied Mike Heard officiating his brother Stephen's wedding in 2016.

Rings

Simple bands or lab-made diamonds are the easiest way to save costs on wedding rings, but if you still want to opt for flashy, it can pay to get creative.

Heard sourced a wholesale diamond and grabbed the band duty-free while on a trip to the Gold Coast, and Vandervis suggests adding sentimental value with family rings can be special as well as cost-effective.

”[Chris] and I made our rings from our parent's wedding rings. We had them melted down and remade for us. This was more of a sentimental move than a cost saving one, but it did work out cheaper.”

Photographer

While there may be plenty of areas to save when planning your wedding, experts suggest a photographer is one area you might regret sourcing cheap.

“It’s the memento that you have for the rest of your life. It’s what you can look back on fondly,” Vandervis says.

“If you get a good photographer they can capture the essence of the moments really well. It takes you right back there.”

She suggests paying extra if budget allows for the photographer to stay later to capture reception and dance floor moments.

Regardless of where you may choose to save or splurge for your big day, Weir says it is a good idea to really think about what details will matter in the long run.

“It’s either going to add to a set of lifelong memories or you’re going to wake up the next day and think, man we’ve got so much stuff to get rid of,” he says.