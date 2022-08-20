Forced to be silent, musician Anita Clark found her sound in strange places

You might not notice them immediately, but they are there behind the glorious looping violin melodies: strange sounds harvested from around the South Island.

The idea, says Christchurch musician Anita Clark, was to make her third solo album Cold + Liquid sound “colossal”, and she does this partly by weaving in field recordings from huge chilly spaces - an icy chamber at Oamaru Freezing Works, the hold of a cargo ship, the frequency sweeps of short-wave radios searching through space.

When she’s not adding her violin to other people’s films/ dance performances/ band tours, Clark records as Motte, which is German for “moth”, capturing something of the fluttering, nocturnal sound that permeates her solo work. Recovering from Covid in her Lyttelton home, she tells Grant Smithies about the enforced silence that preceded her new album.

Where did it all start for you?

I grew up in Rangiora. My parents still live there, in that same house. My dad is a bluegrass guitarist so I grew up around band practices. I started playing violin when I was 5, and dad came to the lessons and learned to play alongside me, which was amazing.

I played in an Irish pub band when I was 17 and later, a jazz trio in Christchurch. After I moved to Lyttelton I ended up in The Eastern, playing alongside people such as Marlon Williams and Hannah (Aldous) Harding, and did a lot of live and studio stuff for other people.

You’re still in high demand in other people’ bands, including recent stints with Phoenix Foundation, Luke Buda, Nadia Reid, The Renderers, Marlon Williams, Lawrence Arabia and an upcoming tour with Don McGlashan, right?

My biggest strength, I think, is being an empathetic player. I’m not a technical virtuoso, but I can improvise in a wide variety of settings, so I’ve also done a lot of film soundtracks and composing for dance performances. My music seems to work so well for dance, because it has a stretchy quality, with the rhythm built into these fluid, shifting melodies and delays rather than a rigid drum track.

Tell me about the sudden vocal cord paralysis just before this new album was recorded.

It was crazy. I was doing a lot of singing in a jazz trio at the time, then got a viral infection that paralysed my vocal cords. It killed my voice for about six months. I saw a couple of unhelpful GPs who had no idea if it would ever come right, and then went to a specialist who stuck a camera up my nose and down the back of my throat and confirmed my left vocal cord was all frozen and twisted.

I could only talk in this quiet monotone, and couldn’t sing, and had to give up my day job in a cafe. It was really upsetting, and I started writing this new record thinking it would end up entirely instrumental.

And then your voice came back?

Yes! I was mourning the loss of my voice when I started making this record, then got to add vocals after all. I was on tour playing violin with The All Seeing Hand. We played a show at Auckland’s Whammy Bar and I was pretty miserable about my voice afterwards.

I found a mystery bag of drugs on the floor, and I was in such a weird mood I mixed some in with some hot sake and sipped a wee thimbleful. When I woke up the next day, my voice was back. The white powder was some sort of amphetamine that did something to the nerve endings in my frozen vocal cord.

Your previous record Strange Dreams (2017) was more minimalist and intimate than this new one. What has changed?

With Cold + Liquid, I wanted to expand everything so it was really macro and galactic, and I wanted it to sound glacial, somehow. You get the idea with the cover photo, which is taken in the temperature control room of Oamaru freezing works. It’s full of all these ice structures that form and melt and change shape constantly. My friend Oliver took that photo, and also recorded the machine hum inside that ice room for me.

I love sampled sound for its textures and associations, and its ability to capture a certain time and location. My friend Hamish is a Lyttelton pilot, guiding ships into the harbour, and he recorded the droning sound from the hold of a huge cement ship, something I see all the time down here in my own backyard. There are other sounds recorded up in the Port Hills, like rustling harakeke, snapping sticks, and a rolling boulder that sounds really animalistic, like a tiger snarl.

What is next for you?

I’m hoping to do a Motte tour at the end of September, then joining Don McGlashan’s band from late October. We’ve done three or four online rehearsals, with us all playing in our own houses, which was fun. I’ll be doing more dance collaborations, too.

I’m quite amazed that I’m capable of producing this oddly elastic, time-stretching, sometimes quite calming music, because in person I’m quite an anxious and impatient person a lot of the time. Maybe that’s why I do it, as a meditation exercise to slow myself down. That would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? Making my own medicine as I go along.

Anita Clark’s third Motte solo album Cold + Liquid is out now via New York’s Ba Da Bing records.