BeReal: An app for authenticity or just another platform to waste time on?

OPINION: For many of us, social media posting is an opportunity to engage in a facade.

While Gen Z have started to defy the societal expectations of Instagram, a new social media platform has popped up: BeReal.

The app promises “a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life” by sending out notifications at random times during the day and giving you two minutes to take a photo of whatever you’re doing at that moment in time.

While you take a photo with your phone’s back camera, the app will then take a few seconds to snap a pic of the user with their front camera – supposedly catching a totally candid moment.

Back cam and front cam: being real by showing my friends that I, too, do mundane tasks like re-potting plants in my pyjamas

So, is BeReal worth taking time out of your day to be real for?

For someone who is overwhelmed by the social media platforms they already have, I’m saying no.

Sure, I found it fun at first – it’s less effort than crafting a Tweet or getting the perfect Instagram story – but after a while the pressure of having another app on my phone that wanted attention and content from me was too stressful to deal with.

It was fun seeing my friends share normal moments of their lives (taking the bus, grabbing lunch, or sitting at their work desk), but I started to wonder if I really wanted or needed that kind of view into their lives.

I love my friends, and BeReal allows you to have a more carefully curated circle of followers than many other apps, but I didn’t feel it was necessary to engage in that level of connection with them, and wasn’t sure I wanted my friends to have that piece of me too.

I began to dread the moment my phone would light up with the notification “Time to BeReal” – it started sounding more like a threat than an opportunity.

The stressful alert.

These random alerts would also often pop up at awkward times of the night because the app has New Zealand users placed in the same time zone as users in Eastern Asia.

I’d wake up in the morning having missed my BeReal notification that came in around 1am, quickly snap a pic of my breakfast, and have the app scold me for being 8 hours late as if we had both agreed I would be available in the early hours of the morning.

As the app became more popular, I noticed TikTok users making videos of themselves trying to create the perfect BeReal moment and even found myself deleting and retaking my photo if I didn’t quite like the way it turned out – wasn’t the point to be authentic?

On the plus side of receiving late night notifications – at least my friends can see that I go out occasionally.

It quickly started to feel pretty phoney.

Prior to downloading BeReal, I already had eight other social media platforms on my phone – Tumblr, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Letterboxd, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Seem like a bit much? I agree with you

I’m not sure if I could necessarily say I love or even enjoy social media – most of the time when I open one of these apps on my phone it’s out of force of habit.

Being real in the process of making a delicious homemade soup.

During our first lockdown when there seemed very little to do but scroll until your eyes bled, I started to get the feeling I’d rather throw my phone into the ocean than have to look at it every day.

But, like a moth to a flame, I have shamelessly continued on my quest of receiving quick and easy hits of dopamine by spending too much of my life looking at online content.

Most of the time the dopamine hit is quickly replaced by a feeling of regret that instead of doing something good for my mental health like reading or meditating, I fried some of my braincells by choosing to watch an hour’s worth of TikTok in one sitting.

Was I truly going to kick this feeling of phone burn out by adding more stuff to my phone? Definitely not.

When in doubt, make your pets a part of your daily BeReal posting.

I realised what I wanted from my social media experience was to feel like I wasn’t actually on social media which, no matter how hard these apps try, is pretty unachievable.

It sounds obvious in hindsight, but a social media app that promises an authentic experience may just leave you feeling just as unfulfilled as every other app.