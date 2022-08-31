You don't have to barbecue to prove your 'virility', French Green MP tells meat-eating men

You can be a real man and not eat red meat on the barbecue argues French Green MP Sandrine Rousseau.

You don't need to barbecue to prove your “virility”, a top Green MP has told French men, arguing that their meaty diet emits 40% more greenhouse gases than women’s.

During a discussion on how to get the notoriously carnivorous French to eat and produce less meat, Sandrine Rousseau told the panel: “We must change mentalities so that eating an entrecote cooked on a barbecue is no longer seen as a symbol of virility.”

The remark was instantly denounced by political opponents, with Right-wing MP Eric Ciotti tweeting: “The height of grotesque. Stop this madness!”

Conservative MEP Nadine Morano added: “That's enough. Stop accusing our boys of everything! Stop the 'deconstruction' of our men! Stop the delusions of Rousseau.”

Communist leader Fabien Roussel also questioned the wisdom of debating “the sex of escalopes”.

“People eat meat depending on what they have in their wallet, not what they have in their knickers or pants,” he said on Monday. He invited everyone to come and enjoy a barbecue at the upcoming Fête de l’Huma, an annual Communist bash in Paris next month.

The Leftist made waves during this year’s presidential elections by calling for an end to guilt-tripping the French working classes over what they ate. “A good wine, a good piece of meat, a good cheese: for me this is French gastronomy,” he declared.

Greenbox/Wikipedia French Green MP Sandrine Rousseau.

A proponent of provocative “punk ecology”, Rousseau triggered similar complaints earlier this year when she proposed making it a criminal offence to shirk domestic chores because “private lives are political”. A poll conducted shortly afterwards suggested that almost half of French backed the idea.

This week, she told rolling news channel LCI: “I’ve had it. We’ve just spent a summer of heatwaves, of forest fires all over the place, and tankers having to supply drinking water to villages.

“The food men eat emits 41% more greenhouse gases than that of women,” she went on, calling the row over the status of “le barbecue” a smokescreen.

“I’m just saying that we’re going to have to work on the symbolism of meat in society. And everyone says ‘no, no’. At some point, what are we prepared to do to take the full measure of climate change? We experienced the concrete effects of this change for the first time this summer. What are we ready to do?”

She added: “I’ve been most criticised about deconstructing (men), household chores and barbecues. That means there is a problem among a certain category of men, not all, who totally refuse any kind of questioning of their practices and the effect of those practices on global warming. Today, we’re all obliged to question ourselves.”

Rousseau received support from Leftist colleague Clémentine Autin, who pointed out that “the majority of people who decide to become vegetarian are women”.

According to FranceAgriMer, the French eat more red meat per capita than any other European country –some 23kg in 2018 per person compared to 18kg in the UK, which came top for poultry consumption. The Polish were the biggest pork-eaters per head and Spain was the highest meat-eating nation overall, on 99kg.

The world’s biggest meat-eaters per capita remain the Americans, on 123kg.