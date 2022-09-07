Hype, Instagram and burnout: Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet on what’s wrong with fashion today

This article contains references to suicide.

The co-founder of World tells Simon Bridges how she’s managed to stay successful in a fickle industry – and what others should do to follow suit.

Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet has advice for aspiring fashion designers – spend less time on Instagram, work hard, don’t believe your own hype and be original.

“Those fashion designers who copy overseas trends and overseas looks – that’s not design, that’s copying,” she says.

The famously outspoken co-founder of fashion brand and store World was born in Remuera and raised in London.

Her childhood was emotionally challenging: her father was back in New Zealand and her mother and maternal grandmother were emotionally distant, as she explains to Simon Bridges in the latest episode of his Stuff podcast, Generally Famous.

In 1989, Dame Denise and now ex-husband Francis Hooper started World. The brand has stood the test of time (as has their friendship).

What’s the key to their success, asks Bridges. “We’re not trying to emulate a shop overseas, which so many people do.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet says young hopefuls need to remember they have to work their way up in the fashion industry.

But obviously it’s not as simple as that: Dame Denise and Hooper met when they worked at neighbouring fashion stores and opened World in 1989. Each had $200 to their names when they decided to start the business.

“What I’ve always said is, it was never contrived,” she tells Bridges. “It is us, it’s just an extension of our personalities. We do what we like … that puts you aside from the rest because it’s who you are.”

On the podcast, she talks to Bridges about the Kiwi fashion industry back then – including how Greg Main of Monsoon Menswear, famous for its zoot suits, was the “godfather” of High St and Vulcan Lane.

“There were no imports. It was New Zealand made – there were the Peppertrees, the Thornton Halls … all the local-made brands,” she says.

So what does she think of the industry today? “It’s so different … there’s just so much of everything now.”

For starters, fashion weeks are now “all about influencers, whatever they are, in front rows … I don’t do any social media, because it’s just such a waste of time. All the time people spend taking photos of their breakfast and what they had for lunch – who the hell cares?”.

She says young hopefuls need to remember they have to work their way up in the industry: “There was a point in fashion where every person wanted to be a designer … they do these courses and come out thinking they’re fully-fledged fashion designers … you start at the bottom.

“You don’t come out of business school and become the manager of BNZ, you have to work your way up.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Simon Bridges asked Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet about how she and World co-founder Francis Hooper got started in the fashion industry.

So how does she suggest young designers do that? Well, for starters, hard work. She says “you can have all the talent in the world” but if you don’t have “stamina”, you’ll get nowhere.

“There were so many young designers starting (in New Zealand) that were heralded in the media as ‘the next best thing’ – but three years down the track … completely burnt out. They bought into it, they did all the parties, they did all the drugs, they did all the drinking and were burnt out.

“To not do that, to keep the consistency … you’ve got to go to bed every night tired, wake up really early and just keep doing it … and don’t buy into that you’re the hottest thing on earth. You’re not.”

But on the other hand, she notes: “Make your own choices – it’s no good listening to the experts who say ‘you should do this, you should do that’. … if you’re really passionate about it, you just find a way, you just do it.”

