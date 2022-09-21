The artful skill of subterfuge in the cut-throat world of quizzes

Knowledge is power, if you have that powerful knowledge in the first place. Otherwise, it’s just a bluff. (File photo)

Opinion: Delightful fact – a group of porcupines is known as a prickle.

Aside from a fascination with collective nouns (a murder of crows! A shadow of jaguars!) I don’t serve much of a purpose on a quiz team, beyond of course topping up other people’s water glasses and providing general excitability at being out past 7pm.

It’s best to keep expectations low. Don’t casually mention that you’re quite knowledgeable about sport or that you have a geography degree (you know who you are), because when these rounds roll about, you’ll have five sets of eyes fixed on you with hope and desperation.

This is hypothetical advice for other people. I have no such skills.

When someone asks if I want to join their quiz team, I don’t warn them about my sub-par general knowledge.

Instead, I state this fact as if it should have nothing to do with whether I should have a rightful place in the team.

“Sure! I’m quite bad at quizzes! What time does it start? Should we carpool?”

I don’t need to keep expectations artificially low. I prove this point with the considerable gaps in my general knowledge, like how to spell the word “manoeuvre” without the help of spellcheck, or what year Italy surrendered during World War II. It was 1943, by way – just offering up that fact to you, so that you can do better than I did.

And also this one: a group of owls is called a parliament.

I studied history up until 7th form (which was the olden-day equivalent of Year 13, kids), but all that remains of that knowledge is an abstract smattering of unrelated names and dates. Otto von Bismarck. 1066. Potato blight.

Anything to give these words any further relevance has been quietly erased by the minutiae of every-day life.

To the astonishment of anyone who knows me very well at all, in my mid-20s I won the class prize for general knowledge at my journalism school.

The eyes have it in this parliament of owls. (File photo)

This had nothing to do with long-term knowledge that I had collected and collated over a lifetime, like a jigsaw puzzle of the world slowly being slotted into logical place.

Oh no. Our daily general knowledge quiz questions were plucked at random from stories in the town’s local newspaper – the Timaru Herald – and so every evening, I would pore over that broadsheet from front to back, highlighting and taking notes.

That year, I could recite rugby scores and African capitals, and I could tell you what treatises Angela Merkel was signing, and why.

Sadly, any knowledge gained and not flexed soon afterwards began to dissipate like tissue paper in water.

Except this one little gem: a group of rhinoceroses is called a crash. Yes, we will take that quiz point, thank you very much.