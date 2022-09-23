Owner discovers cat had swallowed 37 whole hair ties during a vet visit

Nermal's X-ray revealed a mass in his stomach, though vets didn't know what it was, believing it was possible it could be a cancerous tumour.

Socks, pens, hair ties; they will forever be among the cursed items that always seem to go missing into the depths of the unknown, no matter how robust your organisation system is.

Well, now we know where, exactly, they wander off to – or, in this case, who rogue hair ties wander off in. And that happens to be Perri Padula's eight-year-old Burmese cat, Nermal.

Nermal did not ingest just one hair tie. He, in fact, swallowed 37 of them, and it was only when a Greencross Vets clinic in Australia opened him up did they realise he did not, in fact, have a cancerous tumour, which they were worried about. His tumour was luckily benign, but was comprised of some unexpected elements.

"﻿He's an interesting little guy, of course he has to be my cat," Padula laughs to 9Honey. "When it happened, I was like, 'Yep, that makes sense.'"

﻿Padula had previously caught Nermal playing with hair ties in the past, and while she is vigilant with putting her hair ties away in a closed container, she does have two young daughters, aged four and two, which complicates things when it comes to keeping track of their own hair ties.

Alongside her two girls and Nermal, Padula has a husband, another cat, and a dog at home. There's only so much she can do.

Nermal, for his part, is not completely innocent. Padula describes him as her "naughty boy" with a "bad attitude" – something she and her family consider endearing.

"He's an absolute ratbag," Padula laughs, highlighting how he'll almost always plop himself down right on somebody's head when there's a perfectly comfortable space on the couch nearby. "He's a big personality."

The recent absence of his aforementioned personality is what clued Padula in on the fact that something was "not quite right."

In early September, she noticed ﻿Nermal seemed a "little bit off" and he'd lost a small amount of weight and muscle tone.

"He didn't look right,﻿" Padula recalls. So, she took him into work to have him checked out, where the team at her Greencross Vets clinic gave him an X-ray.

"He does have early renal problems, so I wanted ﻿to get that checked and make sure that his kidney function wasn't deteriorating," Padula says, noting how he initially had a blood test but the team decided he needed more diagnostic tests after they noticed he was in pain when they were trying to examine his stomach area and feel for tenderness.

The X-ray showed a mass in his stomach, though it wasn't until they opened him up the next day that the team realised the mass was not a cancerous tumour as first feared – it was a clump of 37 hair ties. They couldn't believe it.

Supplied Nermal has, according to Padula, a 'big personality' and the loss of that is what alerted her that something was wrong.

"The team were like, 'Oh my God,'" Padula laughs. "The fact that he had still been eating, and drinking, not vomiting... I've been a vet nurse for 15 years, that's unheard of."

Dr Lind﻿say Evans, who is a Senior Veterinarian at Greencross Vets and operated on Nermal, said 37 hair ties is "a lot." While it's not unusual for cats to like playing with (and eating) hair ties, the most Evans had ever heard of being ingested was 20.

"It's not super common, but we do see it occasionally. Cats really like it for some reason," Evans tells 9Honey. "I think it could be that chewing on them is a little bit like chewing on gristle and things like that for the teeth or also like batting them around, it's a bit like a mouse, essentially, that they're playing with and then hunting as well."

Padula believes Nermal's Everest of hair ties was an accumulation of four years' worth of snacks, and neither she nor ﻿Evans can believe he didn't show any signs of irritation earlier, nor that the hair ties didn't travel into his intestines, which would have been bad news.

Usually, Evans says, ﻿a sign that something is not right is if the cat is not normally "fussy" with their eating but "goes off their food," which Nermal had. More serious signs aside from a change in appetite include vomiting more frequently than usual, which Nermal wasn't, or if there's noticeable pain in one area of their body when you go to pat them, which Nermal had when people tried to touch his tummy.

Padula herself was not actually a part of the surgery, she said she﻿ "couldn't even be in the same building" due to her worry. The surgery went for 45-minutes, and Nermal was picked up the morning after – Padula, however, highlights that although it was a short operation, Nermal had still undergone "a major abdominal surgery."

"I think a lot of people forget about these things because animals are so stoic," Padula says, highlighting how ensuring Nermal recovered well required a medical strategy and a lot of work.

"Keeping up the pain relief, being quiet, which is a lot easier said than done," she says. ﻿"We put him away and he had his time. He's well past the 10 days now of post-operative, and you wouldn't even know he had it. He's a completely different cat."

"I got very, very lucky, I don't know who was looking over me but I got very lucky that it didn't actually cause any damage to his intestinal track. It was all in his stomach," Padula says.

Ultimately, her warning to other cat owners is to always take them to the vet "if you think something is just not right, even if you can't put your finger on it."

"If you're concerned about things, [it's] ﻿better to bring it up to your vet sooner rather than later," Evans reinforces. "Because maybe we can look at more prevention and avoid them going into surgery."

Evans also advises looking into pet insurance if you know your cat is prone to "doing things like that" in order to alleviate the potential costs of the consequential medical care.

This story was originally published on 9honey and is republished with permission.