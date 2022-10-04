Groom suffers serious injury while dancing at wedding reception

A﻿ groom has suffered a serious injury during a wedding reception in Sydney, Australia's northern beaches.

Adam Quinn was at the reception with new wife Helen when he decided to show off some of his dance moves.

In the video, which has been shared online, we see Adam telling Helen he loves her "very much" before he begins to dance wildly, his friends attempting to join in.

Helen tells 9Honey it was during his attempts at impressive moves that the incident happened.

"He was running around in a circle singing Parkway Drive and slipped and broke his fall on his elbow, so he landed with full force on it and really awkwardly," she says.

The fall resulted in a painful dislocation, the pain so severe an ambulance was called. Helen has shared footage of the fall out on her Instagram stories showing her new husband being strapped onto a gurney and being transported to hospital.

Next in her Instagram stories we see Adam using pain relief medication while Helen sits beside him as the couple waits for a doctor.﻿

Helen tells 9Honey the incident was due to drinks that had been spilled on the dance floor.

"The dance floor was covered in alcohol," she explains. "We weren't meant to be drinking on the dance floor, but everyone was, including myself, so I'm probably to blame as wel﻿l."

Helen later shared a photo of the incident on Instagram along with the caption: "In sickness and in health #weddingday."

"Omg. Well you will have a story to tell the grandkids in years to come. Congratulations to you both," one of her followers writes.

"A wedding night to remember," another adds.

Another jokes: "Congratulations on surviving your first day as a married couple."

"Poor Adam," another says.

Helen tells 9Honey the groom has since made a full recovery.

"He hasn't had elbow problems at all prior, and he's made a full recovery," she says.

Following his medical treatment that day, the couple, who share son River, were able to continue onto their honeymoon before returning home.﻿

