Queen of Denmark apologises to her grandchildren for removing royal titles, but stands by decision

Queen Margrethe with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and (L-R) Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Princess Athena and Prince Henrik in April.

Q﻿ueen Margrethe II of Denmark has issued an extraordinary apology to her four grandchildren for stripping them of their royal titles.

But the monarch, 84, is standing by her "difficult" decision saying was "a long time coming" and her "duty" as Queen.

Margrethe said she was "sorry" after she "underestimated" how much the children, and her youngest son Prince Joachim, would "feel affected".

The decision, she said, was taken as a "Queen, mother and grandmother" and "necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy".

The statement comes less than a week after the Queen announced the sweeping changes to Denmark's royal family.

Royal experts have suggested the move shows "a family in deep crisis" while others say it's part of a broader trend amongst Europe's ruling houses﻿ to slim down their monarchies.

The Queen's announcement immediately sparked outcry among Prince Joachim's family, with the 53-year-old accusing his mother of harming his children.

His wife Princess Marie said their young daughter had been bullied at school while Joachim's ex-wife was openly critical of the Queen, who she had always had a close relationship with.

And Prince Nikolai – one of the four to have his title stripped –﻿ said he was "very confused as to why it has to happen like this".

Now, Queen Margrethe has responded to the controversy by addressing a number of accusations in the emotional statement.

The Queen, who has been on the throne for 50 years, admitted the situation and subsequent reaction "obviously affects me".

"In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision on the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children," Queen Margrethe said.

"It obviously affects me. My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look forward.

"It is my duty and my wish as Queen to ensure that the monarchy continues to shape itself in keeping with the times.

"It sometimes requires difficult decisions to be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment."

Under the changes, Queen Margrethe has demoted four of her eight grandchildren.

Taking effect from next year, the four children of ﻿Prince Joachim will no longer be able to use their titles of prince and princess. They also won't have the status of His/Her Royal Highness.

Prince Joachim's two eldest sons Prince Nikolai, 23 and Prince Felix, 20, are from his first marriage to Alexandra Countess of Frederiksborg.

His two youngest children Prince Henrik, 13 and Princess Athena, 10, are from his current marriage to Princess Marie.

All four children will ﻿be allowed to keep their aristocratic titles of count and countess of Monpezat and will be known as His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat.﻿

The line of succession remains unchanged.﻿

Margrethe said her decision was made to give her grandchildren more freedom in their future lives.

"Carrying a royal title entails a number of obligations and duties, which will in future be the responsibility of fewer members of the royal family," she said.

"This adaptation, which I see as a necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy, I want to make in my time.

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel affected.

"It makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that.

"No one should be in doubt that my children, children-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride.

"I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation ourselves."

The four children of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik are not affected.﻿﻿

On Friday, Crown Princess Mary became the first member of the royal family to voice her support for the Queen.

"Change can be difficult and can really hurt," Crown Princess Mary told reporters.

"But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one," she said, adding she and Crown Frederik would "look at our own children's titles when the time comes".

A day later, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie spoke to a journalist outside their apartment in Paris where they have been living for two years.

They admitted they had not spoken to the Queen or the Crown Prince couple since the decision was made.

Princess Marie said their relationship with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary was "complicated".

Previously, Prince Joachim said he had been presented with a plan for the change in May but the Queen said the titles would remain with his children until they turned 25.

Although Margrethe's decision has been met with derision from Joachim's family, Danes appear to be in support of it, according to snap polls published in the Danish media.

"What the Queen is doing is very popular," Ulla Terkelsen, chief international correspondent of TV2 Denmark, said.

"She is keeping the aura and the magic of the royal family – the big parties and the horses and all that – but she is also saying that she understands the spirit of the time and the need to get rid of unnecessary titles."﻿

