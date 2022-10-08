Author Catherine Chidgey: 'There's a fire under me'

Listen to the birds. The birds have the answers.

Catherine Chidgey does two writing shifts per day, seven days a week. She gets up early and writes as the sun comes up, in a quiet room at the end of her house in semi-rural Waikato. She returns for a second shift late in the evening.

She had an idea for a novel with a non-human narrator, but what kind of animal should it be? The answer came on one of those early mornings, when the other people in the house – her husband and daughter – were still asleep.

Could it be a wolf? Or maybe a husky? No, that wouldn’t work. They lack the vocabulary. It probably had to be a bird. A smart bird, a mimic.

She remembers the moment when it clicked.

“It was kind of magical, really,” she says, by phone. “Before the new subdivision went in behind our house, it was quite rural and every morning when I got up to do my writing, I would open the window and the beautiful, melodious, fluid song of the magpies would be right outside my window. It did feel like they were calling to me and saying, “Hey, we’re right here! You’re casting around for a narrator and we’re right here!”

“I would see them strutting around, just a couple of metres from my desk, and they seemed to have a real presence and attitude about them. They don’t hop, they walk like humans walk. Left right, left right. And there’s also something slightly sinister about them. That’s how Tama was hatched.”

Tama is short for Tamagotchi, the magpie hero of Chidgey’s new novel, The Axeman’s Carnival, and his personality is so strong that when Chidgey describes the birds she saw – the attitude, the walk – you can easily see Tama. He is a great creation – cheeky, mischievous, loveable and, as she says, also slightly sinister.

That makes the book sound like fun, which it is, but there are darker elements too, about a difficult marriage on a failing farm. There is no shortage of Kiwi agricultural gothic.

“There is a lot of humour in there, I think, but it is also a story of domestic violence,” she says. “I also hope that lightness and darkness speaks to the landscape I’m writing about, Central Otago, which is so beautiful but also so harsh sometimes.”

Farming couple Marnie and Rob raise Tama in their home. Rob is reluctant but Marnie is enthusiastic. Marnie makes videos of her smart bird, which occupies a place for her somewhere between a pet and a child, and Tama becomes an internet sensation.

That is why Chidgey was wondering about a husky. She saw a husky on YouTube that appeared to howl “I love you”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Writer Catherine Chidgey at work, in the quiet.

The next Grumpy Cat

How weird are those internet sensations, those performing animals? She was thinking about the vacuousness of internet fame, the fickleness of it. She was thinking about people who put their pets online and try to monetise them.

“Everyone’s hoping to be the owners of the next Grumpy Cat. I’m guilty of dressing cats to put on Facebook. That definitely fed into the way Marnie has little costumes for Tama, and the way he absolutely goes viral. It reaches the point where it’s no longer in Marnie’s control.

“I’m interested in thinking about how we can form such a close bond with an animal but also exploit them. The way we anthropomorphise our pets, which might not be entirely healthy for the animal.”

As usual, Chidgey went big on research. After two novels set in Nazi Germany, the load was lighter, but she still read everything she could find about magpie anatomy, magpie songs, magpie lore – including a beautiful creation story from Australia – and magpie behaviour.

Ask if magpies should be considered pests and she’ll cite a paper by Landcare Research and the University of Waikato, which found no evidence of that.

“They get a bad rap because of how they behave during breeding season, when they swoop and can be quite vicious. If people learn how to act around them at that time of year, then they’re pretty safe. But I’m not an apologist for bad behaviour on the part of magpies.”

She researched woodchopping competitions, she researched life on a farm.

“My husband Alan has a family background of growing up on a high country sheep station, and so in terms of the research, there was a source right there I could consult. I also had access to the diaries my late mother-in-law kept.

“I got a feel for the rhythm of the farming year from Beryl’s diaries. She wrote about how icy and how frozen solid the ground would sometimes get in winter so that when the sheep ran across it, their hooves made a clattering sound. Details like that were really wonderful things to find in the diaries.”

Research aside, there is a powerful simplicity to the basic story. It even seems to have the primal feeling of a Grimm fairytale: the woodsman, the mother, the imposter or changeling in the form of a talking animal.

It is an original story but it does have, Chidgey agrees, elements of fable.

Supplied/Stuff Tama the magpie on the cover of The Axeman’s Carnival. Illustration by Jess Newton.

A heck of a comeback

The new book will have North Island and South Island launches – one in Waikato and the other at the Queenstown Writers Festival on November 12.

There is a lot going on. Along with The Axeman’s Carnival, which may well be the best New Zealand novel of 2022, a children’s book is out at the same time. Jiffy’s Greatest Hits, inspired by one of her own white cats, is a sequel to Jiffy, Cat Detective.

There are international accolades. Her novel Remote Sympathy was longlisted for the 2022 Women’s Prize for Fiction in the UK and shortlisted for the International Dublin Literary Award.

Locally, she has won so many awards, residencies and short story prizes we are in danger of losing count.

And she keeps going. The Axeman’s Carnival is her fourth novel since The Wish Child in 2016. Is she prolific?

“I am now,” she says. “I wasn’t for 13 years. I had 13 years between books when life was getting in the way and there were all kinds of things going on that were pretty hideous that stopped me from writing.”

The hideous years can be quickly summarised as a long period of grappling with infertility, IVF treatment and surrogacy, which eventually delivered a happy result, and a stretch of struggling with writing before The Wish Child appeared.

It was a heck of a comeback. The Wish Child nabbed her the $50,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

“Because of that period, I do feel as if there’s a fire under me and I have to make up for lost time, but also I’m in my early 50s and I’m becoming more and more aware of how little time we have allocated to us. We’ve had a couple of bereavements this year and that’s brought it home too.

“If you’ve got something to say, if you’ve got a story that you want to tell, then do it, get it down on the page, get it out.

“I feel as if the way I write has changed and I’ve got a lot more efficient. So I would call myself prolific now, which I never would have dreamt of applying to myself a decade ago.”

Yet Chidgey always gave the impression of taking the idea of being a writer seriously. Which is not to talk about careerism or ambition, but craft and determination.

“Yes, I would agree with that. I think you have to take it seriously. It’s not a hobby. I certainly don’t make enough to live on, but I do treat it as my profession.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Catherine Chidgey with her famous cat Jiffy.

Bulletproof learners

She has two jobs, really. There is writing at home in the mornings and evenings and there is lecturing in creative writing at the University of Waikato, with writer Tracey Slaughter, “who happens to be my best friend, so it’s a really lovely job to have.

“I love being around new writers who have a bulletproof aspect to them sometimes. There’s something about never having been reviewed that allows you to take risks and throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.”

She can’t have had many bad reviews, though?

“Oh, no, I’ve had my share! In my memories, the bad ones take up a whole lot more room than the good ones.”

When the Guardian reviewed Remote Sympathy this year, it called Chidgey “a writer of formidable resources, a deft stylist possessed of uncanny imaginative acuity”. People have been saying things like that since the moment she first appeared in New Zealand publishing, around 25 years ago.

She believes in a degree of luck. She was doing her masters in creative writing at Victoria University when lecturer Bill Manhire said he was off to the UK and asked if he could take her still unfinished manuscript with him. He showed it to an agent, Caroline Dawney, and the rest was history.

“It was really thanks to Bill’s kindness.”

That manuscript appeared as In a Fishbone Church in 1998. Massive acclaim followed.

“Has any New Zealand writer made her mark as swiftly and decisively as Catherine Chidgey?” literary columnist Iain Sharp asked. She seemed to be in Sharp’s column almost every week.

“I was young and juicy then,” she says.

Is it not so easy to make such a big splash now?

“I was publishing pretty much pre-internet back then, last century,” she laughs. “There’s still the obsession with the debut, and with the new. I think it’s harder for mid-career writers to get that same kind of attention.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Jiffy has his own following.

The Holocaust to rural Otago

She published two more novels in that first burst of success – Golden Deeds and The Transformation – before the quiet years. Two of her novels since – The Wish Child and Remote Sympathy – drew on the Holocaust and Nazi Germany. She has explained that after she did her honours degree in German language and literature at Victoria University, before the masters in creative writing, she studied in Berlin, where she first encountered material that found its way into Remote Sympathy more than two decades later.

Neither of the Nazi-era books have been translated into German yet, although there are Czech, Russian and Italian editions. She can’t read them.

“The German market has been pretty tough to crack,” she says. “I don’t know the reason for that. Perhaps they've had their fill of World War II. But certainly German readers who read the English version who contacted me were really positive about it. One woman got in touch with Catherine Woulfe at The Spinoff to say that her mother had been living in Weimar at the time I was writing about and according to her, I’d got it uncannily right. That was really gratifying.”

You could say there is a universality to the Holocaust, but does she wonder what overseas readers will make of a very New Zealand story about a magpie in Otago, with its sheep shearing and woodchopping?

“My agent loved it and didn’t think it was a problem and the same with my overseas publishers. It is a very New Zealand story in a lot of ways but there’s also a lot of interest in New Zealand, I think, and it has themes that will resonate with international audiences, like the emptiness of internet fame, the way we stay in relationships that are bad for us when we probably should have left and those intense bonds we can form with animals.

“I think readers are intelligent enough to be able to appreciate a story set in New Zealand. We as New Zealanders read stories set overseas all the time.”

After two Holocaust books, it was of course a relief to step back into the light.

“I was immersed in it for years and years, and it is such dark material to be living with day in, day out. This felt like a really welcome change of direction, and it was liberating to be writing a book that has so much comedy in it. Just to be able to let rip with a character like Tama who does not care what he says or who he offends.

“Tama always felt like a trickster figure to me. He’s definitely got a mean streak or a wicked streak. His morals are not human morals. He doesn’t understand human etiquette. That’s what I loved so much about writing him. He is a character who will blurt out the one thing that shouldn’t be said or who will cause offence without even really understanding, or perhaps he does understand. I really enjoyed playing with that aspect of his nature as well.”

Writing about Jiffy, one of her three cats – at their peak, they had six – was a nice change of pace as well. Like Tama, he has an online presence and a following. Fans and young readers might ask the author if he is real. He definitely is.

“He’s sitting right here.”

The Axeman’s Carnival is published by Te Herenga Waka University Press on October 13. Catherine Chidgey appears at Nelson Arts Festival on October 22, nelsonartsfestival.nz, The women’s Bookshop Ladies’ Litera-Tea on October 30, womensbookshop.co.nz, Verb Wellington on November 6 and Queenstown Writers’ Festival on November 12, qtwritersfestival.nz.