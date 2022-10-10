What can you get on your birthday for free in New Zealand?

How much free swag can you get on your birthday?

Not paying for stuff on your birthday is an age-old tradition, but while that generally relies on friends and family footing the bill, is it possible to spend an entire day surviving on freebies thanks to company loyalty programs?

We scoured the offers, from caffeine to entertainment to see if you can survive on freebies when celebrating another trip around the earth. And while the famous Denny’s birthday meal may be a national favourite, we confirmed with the businesses and eliminated any deals that required a minimum spend or a paying friend.

unsplash

It may take a little forward planning, and your inbox may be flooded with promotional emails for months, but it is possible to be caffeinated, fed and be entertained without pulling out the wallet on your birthday (except maybe to prove that date of birth).

Don’t bother pulling out an old cereal box, your birthday breakfast is both complimentary and, well, plentiful. Coffee chain Muffin Break loyalty customers get a free muffin during their birthday month. And when it comes to your morning coffee, Columbus Coffee, Coffee Culture and Farro Fresh have a free cup for loyalty members.

Still hungry? Auckland chain Krispy Kreme’s loyalty members can grab a free four-pack of glazed doughnuts without opening the wallet.

EMILY FORD/STUFF/Stuff Doughnuts, coffee and muffins can all be part of your birthday swag if you are willing to sign up to multiple loyalty programs.

No need to pack a lunch for the day, either. Burger Fuel offer their VIB loyalty members a no-strings attached burger, while Mexicali Fresh have one free burrito on offer any day of your birthday month for their Cabana Club members.

Nandos and Burger Wisconsin have $15 worth of food up for grabs to loyalty members. Just make sure you have made a transaction in the six months prior.

Local eateries often have deals on offer, too. So it is worth checking around your neighbourhood.

If you have gorged on all the free food on offer, a small shop is possible, too. North Beach clothing stores offer a $20 voucher to loyalty customers with no minimum spend required.

Supplied Every summer, the season's jandals are mostly paid for with a free $20 voucher resulting in a yet-unopened pair from a birthday almost a year ago.

Shopped, caffeinated but bored? Entertainment can come free with a little hunting. Auckland’s Kelly Tarlton’s and Gloputt mini golf both offer free entry on your birthday. Just have your ID ready.

In Christchurch Jolly Octopus Tattoos give a $50 birthday voucher to existing customers. While no extra spend is required, it may be worth putting down a bit extra for that one. Nobody wants cheap tattoo regret for their birthday.

Wellington’s Paintball Corp. offers free entry on your birthday and while you have to bring 10 paying friends, it seems worth a mention. Nobody wants to play paintball on their own, after all.

If your next stop is a pub, by downloading the New Zealand Venue Co. app, customers will get a free $20 birthday voucher for the company’s bars and restaurants around the country.

As for that Uber home, though? That one is on you.