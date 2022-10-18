Yeet and Galentine’s day were some weirder words added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) and Merriam-Webster dictionaries in 2022.

But side hustle and influencer, despite being commonplace for many years now, also just made the official book of words this year.

So how do terms actually find their way into the dictionary?

Stuff How did yeet get in the dictionary? And what took side hustle so long?

Anyone can nominate a word for consideration, says University of Waikato linguist Julie Barbour.

You just need to provide an example of its use and prove it has been published somewhere. And yes, technically a Tweet could count.

Publication, Barbour says, would historically mean a newspaper, book, journal or letter, but in the age of social media and internet, almost anything goes.

“As far as I can tell, social media does count.”

Although when it comes to the selection panel, the word’s inclusion in a news source may hold more weight than a comment on your friend’s Instagram page.

READ MORE:

* Affixing the suffixes a right royal challenge but it's all part of the journey

* Second gentleman, sapiosexual and long-hauler: New words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

* Joe Bennett: There's never been an age of reason



Barbour says a selection panel would sort through submissions and evidence of use to ensure a word exists and is popular enough to warrant inclusion.

Even if that word becomes obsolete in a few years, once in, it is there to stay. She says the OED will label terms and words not used after 1930 “rare words”, but they do not disappear.

To get there in the first place though, those words need to have proven they can stand the test of time.

While TERF (acronym for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist) was first used in 2008, the first recorded use of side hustle was in 1982.

“It actually surprised me it had taken so long to get in the dictionary ... It’s taken 40 years to make it in,” she says.

Joshua Hoehne New words are added to the Oxford English Dictionary four times a year.

“The yeet one did surprise me,” she says of the Merriem-Webster inclusion of the slang term used to express excitement. It even surprised Barbour’s 15-year-old daughter Samira, who told her Mum the word turning up in the dictionary was “so random”.

“People used to say yeet back in, like, 2018. We don't say it any more. It's considered cringy​ now. I don't know what it means though,” Samira said.

Still, for every word given a new home in the dictionary (which happens four times every year for the OED), there are plenty that don’t make the cut.

“It's also a political process because the type of people feeding words into dictionaries are people who have greater access to technology and higher education,” Barbour says.

“So there’s a lot of language and life experience which will not be being harvested.”

The question of whether people will still be using influencer and enby in scrabble games in decades to come, however, does not mean their relevance now does not make them worthwhile contenders.

“Dictionaries are capturing cultural history as well. They’re not just about the words that will stand of test of time, but they capture the words that come and go as well. They give us a snapshot.”

With new language emerging around gender identity, illness and vaccinations, Barbour says the inclusion in the dictionary provides an important snapshot of our current lives.

“To have that information collected and stored in dictionary format creates a really interesting encyclopaedia of life.”

Words added to the OED and Merriam-Webster dictionaries in 2022

Side hustle

Noun: (originally in African-American usage) a part-time job or occupation undertaken in addition to one's main job in order to earn extra income.

TERF

Noun: Trans-exclusionary radical feminist. A feminist whose advocacy of women's rights excludes (or is thought to exclude) the rights of transgender women. Also more generally: a person whose views on gender identity are (or are considered) hostile to transgender people, or who opposes social and political policies designed to be inclusive of transgender people.

Enby

Noun and adjective: A person who has a non-binary gender identity.

First Gentleman

Noun: the husband or male partner of a president or other leader.

Yeet

Interjection, slang: used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm.

Verb: to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown.

Influencer

Noun: A well-known or prominent person who uses the internet or social media to promote or generate interest in products, often for payment.

Dumbphone

Noun: a cell phone that does not include advanced software features (such as email or an internet browser) typically found on smartphones.

Subvariant

Noun: one of two or more distinctive forms or types of the same variant.

Galentine’s Day

Noun: a holiday observed on February 13th as a time to celebrate friendships especially amongst women.