Traffic at a standstill as thousands of trick-or-treaters return to Auckland street

A local was expecting in excess of 5000 people to come through Alexander Ave, going door to door collecting lollies in celebration of Halloween.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Auckland on Monday evening, as thousands of Halloween revellers went trick-or-treating in a street famous for spooky celebrations.

From about 5pm, hordes of face-painted and costumed families descended on Alexander Ave in Torbay to collect lollies door-to-door.

The annual tradition was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Locals and others who had travelled from all over Auckland were thrilled to be out trick-or-treating, with numbers swelling into the thousands by 6pm.

“It’s extremely popular,” said Susan Kelly, who was accompanying three youngsters, dressed as The Joker, a skeleton, and a ninja.

David White/Stuff Halloween revellers came in their thousands, bringing traffic to a standstill in the Auckland suburb of Torbay on Monday evening.

“The neighbours all get together and arrange it. They put a post on Facebook asking for donations for lollies, and there’s a few shops and cafes in the area that were drop-off points for the lollies.

“It’s big, it’s something fun that we can all do.

“There’s going to be a lot more people than previous years, that's for sure. I think there will be about 5000 people.”

David White/Stuff Traffic was at a standstill on Alexander Ave.

Costumes ranged from the traditional zombies and ghouls to killer clowns, witches, goblins, ghosts, vampires and pirates.

In 2019, residents had to ration lollies to one per person as they struggled to cope with the Halloween demand.

One woman had reportedly provided 100 boxes of treats in preparation for what was to come.

Most houses in the street were decorated – with one even featuring a cemetery with freshly dug graves – while others had fences and driveways draped in cobwebs, bats, and pumpkins and other Halloween decorations.

David White/Stuff The locals had banded together to raise funds for the evening.

Food caravans, a coffee cart, and a Mr Whippy ice cream truck were all doing good business.

A fire truck was also on hand with firemen on hand to educate kids about fire safety.

“It’s fantastic. It’s really cool just to see everyone getting involved in the community and in a safe environment,” father-of-two Dan Slater said.

“You hear about ramraids and stuff like that and here people are opening their houses up for everyone to come by.”

David White/Stuff Trick-or-treaters lined the streets on Monday evening.

Traffic was an issue, however, with long lines of cars banked up in both directions and unable to disperse due to the large volume of people.

“I stupidly drove down here just to have a look,” one local resident who was caught in the traffic queue said.

“I’ve only been waiting 10 minutes, but I don’t think we’ll be going anywhere in a hurry.

“I just dropped my kids off up the top and thought I’d cruise down and check it out.

“I thought about turning around and going back, but that ship has sailed. It just gets busier every year.”

David White/Stuff People came from all over Auckland to take part.

David White/Stuff Some residents had set up ‘graves’ in front of their homes.