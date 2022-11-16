It's the end of the year and we know it, and I feel tired

Ordering a meal kit might be the simplest solution to Christmas dinner. We compare the options.

Elise Vollweiler is a Motueka-based writer

COLUMN: November is tough.

January’s good. I love a fresh start. New year, fresh page. Even better: my birthday is in February, so if I drop the ball on all my lofty resolutions early in the new year, I can have a do-over six weeks later.

Mid-December is nice – the finish line is in sight, and we can let go of any fantasies about achieving very much more than we already have.

November though. November is brutal, because the finish line feels more like an ominous deadline.

In November, you’re acquiring calendar items at an alarming rate, without the satisfaction of crossing many of them off. They’re all pending. Looming. Threatening.

Christmas is careening towards us, which means that the entire country grinds to a halt. Alongside your calendar is your things-to-do list, which needs to become a smugly scratched-off record of things-you’ve-done by December 18th, lest you risk having to carry your burdens to the new year.

The psychology is daft. I know that, in reality, if I don’t call a roofer about our dubious guttering in the next five weeks, the tradies will still answer their phones come January.

But I’m buckling under the weight of a things-to-do list that has dragged its metaphorical feet all year. It suddenly seems imperative to take that task and serve it neatly across to the court of Motueka Roofers R Us (can you tell I haven’t actually researched any Motueka roofing companies yet?).

It's not just the household stuff, of course. There are work dos and school prize-givings.

We’ve compounded the issue by having three children, which means that we span two ECEs and a primary school.

If you are a member of any community group, organisation or charity, these too come with an end-of-year function. A wind-up or a wind-down. (And in one instance, an outstanding AGM -alarming when we’re fast running out of Annual in which the General Meeting can happen.)

These shindigs are a lovely celebration, for the two hours that you are actually in attendance – a culmination of hard work and successful collaboration and many hours of volunteered time. They’re joyless to calendar, however.

The phrase, “Right, and the last thing on the agenda is our Christmas party,” is generally met with exhausted groans. December 8th? No, Sarah has her work function then. The 2nd? No! That’s the Christmas parade! The 17th? Nah, that’s getting too close to Christmas.

Oh, we want that Christmas party, don’t get me wrong. There is a column in the budget specifically for the Christmas party. We’ve earned that Christmas party. It’s just that we want it in July.