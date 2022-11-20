'Once I start, I find it difficult to stop': Lisa Carrington on one of her few weaknesses

“Being an athlete, you always have to be eating the right food at the right times to refuel.”

To see Dame Lisa Carrington plough through the water is really something. Her paddle an urgent rhythmic blur, her canoe travels so fast, you can almost imagine her towing a water skier.

Born in Tauranga, raised in Ōhope, of Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki and Ngāti Porou descent, Carrington is New Zealand's most successful Olympian, having won five gold medals and one bronze.

With the nickname of "the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in the boat", Carrington was recently named most influential Māori sports personality of the past 30 years and made a Dame in the 2022 New Year honours list.

She married long-time partner Michael Buck earlier this year and lives in Auckland, where she’ll be leading out the floats for this year’s Farmers Santa Parade on Sunday, November 27. "The Santa Parade is iconic,” she says. “To be this year's grand marshal is really exciting. I can't wait to see everyone and help start the countdown to Christmas.”

I wish, 10 years ago, I’d known...

Not to care so much what people think. I’m probably still learning about that, to be honest, but that was even more so back then. So much energy gets wasted on worrying about other people’s opinions and what you look like and trying too hard to fit in. It can be exhausting. I’d rather put that energy into working on my own self-acceptance.

I wish I could swap lives with...

Our dog Colin. He’s a cavoodle, which is a cross between a poodle and a cavalier King Charles spaniel. He has a great life. He’s always just chilling and snacking. Everybody adores him, he has no work to do. Yesterday he thought I wasn’t playing with him enough, so he grabbed a sock out of one of my sneakers and was attacking that for ages and teasing me with it. I envy his life, sometimes. He’s just really happy, all the time.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in the boat, Lisa Carrington.

I wish every day I could eat...

Chocolate. Being an athlete, you always have to be eating the right food at the right times to refuel. We do a lot of training and burn a lot of energy, and you’re always thinking, “what is the work we’re going to be doing today, and what’s the nutrition best suited to that?” But even so, if there’s a block of chocolate sitting in the fridge, once I start, I find it difficult to stop.

I wish I could live in...

Ōhope, where I grew up. My parents still live there, and we’ve got a place there, too, so I go back whenever I can. I love the beach, and the fishing, and you can surf, and it’s really quiet and low-key. I also love to visit places such as Hawaii and Spain and Portugal, but to live full time, it’s Ōhope all the way.

The person I wish was on a banknote is...

Yvette Williams. She was our first female gold medallist at the Olympics, way back in 1952, for the long jump. She was a pioneer of women’s sport in this country and a true inspiration. She definitely paved the way for athletes like me.

The noise I wish I could never hear again is...

The seagulls that hang around at our place in Ōhope. They perch on the corner of our roof and just screech and squawk all day! They make such a racket - it’s really annoying. They also swoop down on you when you’re on the driveway, and sometimes try to take your food.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with...

My family, really, because I don’t get to do it that often. My parents, my husband, my brothers, all going on a little adventure together - that would be great. A coastal walk, fishing, maybe surfing. I always like something a bit active, rather than sitting around talking and having a cup of tea.

I wish New Zealand was more...

Open and accepting and non-judgmental. I wish we celebrated difference more, I guess, and just let people be themselves.

Lisa’s quick shots:

MORNING PERSON or NIGHT OWL

NOVEL or BIOGRAPHY

TEA or COFFEE

MERRY CHRISTMAS or BAH HUMBUG

STREAM IT or AT THE MOVIES

GOLD or BRONZE

WINE or WATER

PLAYLIST or WHOLE ALBUM

RIVER or OCEAN

The BEATLES or BEYONCE

SNEAKERS or HEELS

COOK or GARDEN

HOME or TRAVEL

SPRING or AUTUMN

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

FASHION WEEK or ARTS FESTIVAL

CHOCOLATE or CHEESE

ROAD TRIP or CITY HOLIDAY

SUNRISE or SUNSET

APPLE or PEAR