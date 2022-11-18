Who are the Kiwi superfans who still play Pokémon Go?

2016, in hindsight, was a simpler time.

Sure, it saw the beginning of the Trump Administration and Brexit, but there was one cultural phenomenon that, if only for a brief period in time, held the world together: Pokémon Go.

The augmented reality game you could download on your smartphone captured the hearts (and legs) of Pokémon fans and casual enjoyers across the globe – the game garnered so much craze that Stuff published a multitude of articles following the game’s sweep across the nation, chronicling every city that fell victim to Pokémon Go mania.

But, as the old proverb goes, all good things must come to an end: downloads declined, the gameplay quickly became stagnant and player complaints couldn’t be met, then the world (for the most part) seemed to move on.

READ MORE:

* New Pokémon game rewards you for sleeping, complete with a sleep-tracker that works with Pokémon Go

* The Pokemon game fans have always wanted is finally coming

* Pokemon Go players revolting against the game's maker



Six years on, Pokémon Go is but a distant memory for many of us, a fever dream we all lived through where for about 4-6 weeks we all understood the power of community and exercise – but where is the game at now?

As of November 2022, there are 905 Pokémon in the game’s Pokédex (a Pokémon registry), you can add and battle against friends or battle with them in “raids,” where you can fight to unlock the ability to catch uncommon, rare, and even legendary Pokémon.

Supplied Asad Naseem is one of the many Kiwis who have continued the Pokémon Go craze, six years on.

Facebook group Pokémon Go Auckland is still going strong, boasting 12000 members with almost daily posts from keen collectors showing off their catches or organising meet-ups across the supercity.

Lyra Kees, from Auckland, doesn’t go a day with opening the Pokémon Go app on her smartphone.

She says her lifelong love for the franchise still feels the same as when she was a kid.

“It’s something that we’ve always wanted ... we used to play make believe as kids, and with Pokémon Go it becomes way more real,” Kees says.

As an early childcare teacher, she recognises the power of tapping into your inner-child as a means as self-soothing.

“Taking the time to do ‘childish’ things as part of your everyday makes your life happier and better and more genuine,” she says.

“I think that people are trying to be adults all the time, and we need to make time to not be adults ... it’s a really good and healthy thing.”

Kees, who is on the autism spectrum, plays with a group of six friends and says the game also acts as a support for people who are neurodivergent.

“Sometimes for people who have a hard time socialising, it’s a reason to get out of the house and be with your friends that doesn’t feel like an immense social pressure,” she says.

Aucklander Asad Naseem is also a Pokémon Go superfan, and acts as an admin to another NZ-based Pokémon Go group, as well as a Pokémon Trading Card group, and has been running a Pokémon focused YouTube channel since 2009.

He says he comes from the “block-phone” era of Nokia, and the draw of Pokémon Go after all these years is the ease of the “on the go gameplay” and the dedication from lifelong fans.

Supplied While the game may be seen by some as ‘childish’, Pokémon Go offers an outlet for many adults.

“In 2016 Pokémon went into the mainstream again and exploded with Pokémon Go, because it’s just so accessible to everybody, whether you’re a fan or not,” Naseem says.

Naseem’s connection to the game is deeply personal, having offered comfort, innocence, and messages of self-belief during a challenging time in his life.

“Pokémon came around a time when I had lost a brother, so it became quite an escape,” Naseem says.

“When you’re a kid, it just sort of helps you cope ... it’s one of those things which I wouldn’t have thought would have stuck with me into my thirties, and it’s always been a part of what I do because it's still an escape from the stresses of life and games and community I’ve got has grown up with me.

Supplied Naseem has had a lifelong connection to the Pokémon.

“Pokémon is so accessible to people of different ages, it’s not just a kids thing.”

The 34-year-old has recently become the proud father of a baby boy, and says he looks forward to the possibility of his child becoming a fan of Pokémon as well.

“It’s going to be awesome to be able to relive all of that.”