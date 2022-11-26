'We met in maths class when we were 12 - now we're married'

Maanvi Chawla and husband Vaibhav Vishen met when they were children in India. Years later they are married and living in Wellington.

Maanvi Chawla, 33, is a heritage graduate architect/Wellington City Council technical adviser. She is married to Vaibhav Vishen, 33, a chef/owner of Chaat Street restaurant in Wellington, which won this year’s Wellington On a Plate’s burger competition.

Maanvi: I first met Vaibhav when we were 12 and attending the same after-school maths tutorial in Kashmir, India. His class was after mine but Vaibhav would turn up early and annoy everyone. I remember arguing with him about that.

Seven years later I was doing my architectural dissertation and needed to interview Vaibhav about his family’s buildings so I connected with him on Facebook. We chatted on the phone and he started flirting with me.

When I went to Delhi I invited Vaibhav to lunch to say thank you for helping me with my dissertation. He’s always super punctual, but I was 90 minutes late and although later Vaibhav told me was angry he didn’t show it during lunch and we spent hours talking.

My parents wanted an arranged marriage for me but there was no pressure. It’s changing but back then it wasn’t the thing to date openly in India. Other people lied to their parents but I couldn’t so I told them about Vaibhav. It took some time for them to approve because they wanted me to finish my studies before thinking about marriage.

I got a scholarship to the US to do my masters degree and Vaibhav came here. It was really tough being apart and we actually split up. But when we got back together it was like a Bollywood movie - we ran towards each other as though in slow motion!

I was attracted to Vaibhav because he values family and personal relationships as much as I do. He’s also great in a crisis and is calm and objective. I get anxious and he has to calm me down. He’s also extremely kind - even if Viabhav has worked seven days in a row, he’ll cook for his friends if they come over.

Supplied “When we got back together it was like a Bollywood movie - we ran towards each other as though in slow motion!” Maanvi Chawla says of the couple’s reunion.

In masonry, a “through stone” is what holds the structure together - friendship is the through stone of our relationship. We were friends before we became a couple and it’s a good basis for our marriage.

We’re complete opposites in lots of ways – I’m the active, “let’s get it done” type while Vaibhav has a mind of his own and will do things when he wants to. Sometimes I have to push him to get stuff done but we’re a good balance. The secret to our marriage is not taking things too seriously. We laugh a lot.

It was hard when I got to Wellington and couldn’t find a job. But I started volunteering and now I’m on the path to getting registered as an architect here. I really love New Zealand, the people and culture and, of course, the heritage architecture. We’re happy here and have found our place in the world.

Supplied “A lot in my life has changed because of Maanvi’s love and support,” says Vaibhav Vishen.

Vaibhav: I was born in Kashmir, but when I was two my family moved to New Delhi because of the turmoil in Kashmir. I come from a family of academics so I did a computer science degree. But I always wanted to cook. I did an internship at a hotel and applied three times to study at Le Cordon Bleu Canada, but didn’t get in.

I’d read The Raj at Table by Kiwi writer David Burton, which inspired me to apply to Le Cordon Bleu New Zealand. I got in and moved here in 2014.

When I first met Maanvi we didn’t actually like each other. I’m the kind of person who turns up 15 minutes early to every appointment and would chat to Maanvi’s class, which hadn’t ended yet. She found it annoying and thought I was eating into her class time.

But when we met years later there was definitely a spark and of course she’s beautiful. Because we were living in different cities, we became friends first and had long phone conversations. But we’re both hugely ambitious and Maanvi got a scholarship to do her masters degree in Florida. Doing the long distance thing was really hard and we broke up for a year.

Maanvi’s sister got us back together – she realised we were both miserable and still in love with each other. The proposal wasn’t this big romantic thing - we needed to get married for a visa. We had a court wedding and were supposed to have the big Indian wedding in March 2020, but six days before our wedding the borders closed because of Covid. We got onto a repatriation flight, which was hard for Maanvi because she didn’t get a proper send off from her family. Then she arrived in New Zealand where she couldn’t find work and knew no-one.

But she was hugely supportive of me opening the restaurant five months ago. It was just going to be a pop-up but it was so successful that she pushed me to follow my dream. A lot in my life has changed because of Maanvi’s love and support.

Because of staffing shortages in the hospitality industry, Maanvi often works at the restaurant after finishing her day job. I love working together and we couldn’t have got where we are without her help.

Maanvi is a great listener and she’s extremely patient. She doesn’t react immediately to things but will absorb it and then react, whereas I’m really reactionary. She can, however, overthink things, doing a massive emotional deep dive and amplifying small things into major issues. I calm her down and acknowledge what she’s feeling but help her see that it’s not major.