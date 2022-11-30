Fruits and veges of kindness crosses the great neighbourly divide

Sharing is caring, and if food is the gateway to the heart, then spread the love if you can, writes Elise Vollweiler.

Elise Vollweiler is a Motueka-based writer

OPINION: Let me do you a favour. Nothing in particular, to be clear. I’ve got nothing specific in mind. Just… any minor, manageable thing.

Allow me the glow that comes from being helpful in some small way. And then I'll feel comfortable borrowing that proverbial cup of sugar from you in return.

We used to have neighbours who seemed deathly opposed to being in our debt. Lovely people, who compulsively had to get the last word, favour-wise. In the beginning, it felt like kindness.

We would ask to borrow a tool. They would gladly lend it. We would thank them with a jar of honey or a few kiwifruit. They would immediately counter-offer with a bag of apples.

READ MORE:

* It's the end of the year and we know it, and I feel tired

* Grinning and bearing the beast that is Halloween

* A school holiday discovery like no other

* The big little vote that brings both weariness and wariness



Another day I’d drop off a tin of homemade biscuits. Scones would materialise over the fence within the hour.

They’d ask for an egg, and the next day a container with half a dozen replacements would be waiting on our doorstep. It was well-intentioned but deflating; a bit of a slight that they never felt comfortable enough with us to be in any way indebted.

The most back-and-forths in one favour interaction, before we finally admitted defeat, was five. Over time, we avoided asking them for much of anything at all.

To compulsively return a favour is one thing, but how about insisting on returning one precisely as it came to you?

A friend (let’s call her Sarah) had been trying to nurture a closer friendship with some very respectful but rather self-contained neighbours for months, with very limited success.

Markus Spiske As our summer veges start to come on, why not share the love with your neighbours?

They liked her well enough, Sarah concurred, but they were polite to the point of being vaguely unapproachable.

My buddy, by nature, has little patience for the shilly-shallying of social niceties and was eager to get past all of that, so they could get on with establishing a proper neighbourly rapport.

Her efforts appeared to be in vain until one day, not so long ago, there was a knock at her door, followed by a humble request for a solitary spud.

They were halfway through a recipe, the neighbour explained apologetically, and were one potato short.

Sarah, of course, was delighted. Finally, the door of neighbourly reciprocity had been cracked open. It was so much more than a potato.

It was a symbol of mutual trust and respect, a sign that it was acceptable to be in her debt, even if it was only one potato-worth. It meant that they could lean on each other, in tiny ways. It proved that they were part of the same community, helping each other through life.

She gladly handed over the potato, feeling the warmth of a proper connection made.

The next day, there came another knock at the door.

STACY SQUIRES Julie Lamplugh of Rangiora wants to set up a service that distributes excess vegetables from family gardens to the elderly, and wants the Rangiora community to become an example for the rest of the nation.

It was the neighbour again, and they were holding a single potato. They thanked Sarah profusely for the loan and handed her replacement spud.

Sarah was outraged. “I don’t want it,” she told them in despair, but the neighbour insisted, and Sarah took her unwelcome potato back inside.

When the stakes are as low as one solitary potato, it would have been perfectly acceptable to return nothing. To return a whole sack of potatoes would have been overkill.

To offer a small plate of the gnocchi that was the culmination of that neighbourhood spud – now that is returning a favour.