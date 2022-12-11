Simon Bridges: How I gatecrashed my sister-in-law's honeymoon

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

“Here's a sentence you won't hear often. I once went on my sister-in-law's honeymoon.”

With that, Generally Famous host Simon Bridges and his guest Jehan Casinader swap roles.

Bridges goes on to explain how he ended up on the honeymoon at a Tuscan olive grove while a disbelieving Casinader asks: hang on, you were on your sister-in-law's honeymoon?

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jehan Casinader says he couldn’t fault the people he was with, the food, and the setting on his best-ever night out in Tuscany.

Bridges replies, ‘’it’s not as if they hadn't had sex before’’ to a snorting Casinader.

“They wanted my wife, Emily's lovely sister Natalie to be there in truth, not me.

“But I tagged along so we were there for the honeymoon. This is relevant, because it was a beautiful olive grove and Tuscany. I haven't had enough of those experiences.

“We learned a lot about olives and olive oil, it was very good.”

The episode of Generally Famous refers to suicide and depression and may upset some listeners.

