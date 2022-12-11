Summer festival guide: Which one is right for you?

After a rocky few years of lockdowns, festival season is finally back with a bass-thumping bang.

Whether you’re a relative newbie or a seasoned gig-goer, it can be overwhelming to choose the right buzz for you.

Get to grips with the summer festies ahead with this handy guide.

New Year

RHYTHM & VINES

Dec 29-31

Waiohika Estate, Gisborne

rhythmandvines.co.nz

Rhythm and Vines started 20 years ago as a way for three Otago University friends to throw a party for their mates, and has since become the established destination for freshly minted 18 year olds and uni students to see in the New Year. EDM and party starter DJs are this festival’s main bread and butter, with headliners for 2022 including future-bass innovator Alison Wonderland and British duo Chase and Status. Situated in gorgeous Gisborne, early-morning ravers can pride themselves on being the first people in the world to see the sun as they stumble back to their tents for a blue Powerade and a paracetamol.

Supplied Alison Wonderland is one of the headline acts playing Rhythm and Vines.

RHYTHM & ALPS

Dec 29-31

Cardrona Valley, Wānaka

rhythmandalps.co.nz

Feeling slightly too old to party with the teenagers, but too young to call it a night before midnight? Head south to Rhythm and Alps in the picturesque Cardrona Valley. As the chilled-out sibling to Rhythm and Vines (no pun intended), the R&A lineup boasts Lyttelton crooner Marlon Williams and reggae favourites Kora ringing in the New Year. Excellent Aussies will also be in attendance including afro-futurist Sampa the Great and psych-rock lads King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Folks looking to get a groove on should make a beeline for HalfQueen and Babyfacekiller’s back to back DJ set to experience a taste of Auckland’s Queer people of colour club night Filth.

NORTHERN BASS

Dec 29-31

Worsfold Farm, Mangawhai

northernbass.co.nz

Drum and bass heads will already have their summer plans sorted: Northern Bass has been shaking the earth in Mangawhai since 2011. Bring your earplugs, sunblock and chewing gum for a sweaty three days. This year sees the return of festival staples such as Aotearoa’s own MC Tali, Aroha and The Upbeats, as well as British DnB stalwarts Andy C and MC Tonn Piper. On top of this cast of faves, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ will be bringing his signature New York sound to the main stage. Speaking of rappers, don’t miss Auckland MC Jujulipps. She might only have one song online, but she’s got bars for days and an eye on broad horizons.

TWISTED FREQUENCY

Dec 30- Jan 3

Cobb Valley, Golden Bay

twistedfrequency.nz

If acts of pure stamina are your kind of thing, then look no further than Twisted Frequency in Golden Bay. The five-day long, non-stop psytrance doof is a firm handshake between Te Aro Valley cool kids and Nelson hippies. It might be electronic names such as Paige Julia or Grouch at the top of the bill, but plenty of bands like the jazzy Hummucide, hip-hop super-crew Mokomokai, and Wellington shredders Wiri Donna will be making their way there too. When you’ve exhausted yourself cutting shapes under the strobe lights, you can head over to a nice relaxing workshop on macramé or leathercrafting. Or perhaps you might join a seminar on “Ethical Spellcasting in a Neoliberal Hellscape''? Big hemp energy all round.

Supplied Phoebe Bridgers will take the stage at Laneway Festival's new home of Western Springs.

Day Festivals

LANEWAY FESTIVAL

Jan 30

Western Springs, Auckland

lanewayfestival.com/auckland

For indie kids and cool dads, the only place to be on Auckland Anniversary Day is St Jerome's Laneway Festival. In the festival’s new home of Western Springs, Phoebe Bridgers will have you sob-singing into your tofu burger, while 100 Gecs will be blowing minds (and possibly eardrums) with their uncompromising hyperpop. If guitars are more your style, check out Irish post punks Fontaines DC or Christchurch’s Fazerdaze. Other locals to keep an eye on include rapper and all round community champion Hans who will be joined by his mates from Korean-Kiwi collective ABG.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Rappers Church & AP.

ELECTRIC AVENUE

Feb 25

Hagley Park, Christchurch

electricavenuefestival.co.nz

The North Island might hog most of the major festival action, but Christchurch has Kiwi pop royalty on offer at Electric Avenue. Lorde is taking Solar Power to Hagley Park, and lighting up the stage alongside velvet-voiced Teeks and sovereigns of summer Fat Freddy’s Drop. Run, don’t walk to check out Church & AP’s set: two of the most criminally underrated rappers in the country who’ve been scorching stages since they were in their teens.

JIM BEAM HOMEGROWN

March 18

Wellington Waterfront, Wellington

www.homegrown.net.nz

It really wouldn’t be a New Zealand summer without Sir Dave Dobbyn. Pray to the weather gods for some Can’t Beat It On A Good Day sunshine, because this year he’ll be in Wellington at Homegrown (he’s also scheduled to play R+V over New Year’s). This is one for sing-along lovers with veritable legends Che Fu, Ladi6 and Shapeshifter bringing your summer party playlist to life. If you’re craving some serious synth action, head over and watch Troy Kingi do the timewarp performing songs from his latest 80s-inspired record.

Diane Smithers Don McGlashan will play at Nostalgia Festival.

Family Friendly

NOSTALGIA FESTIVAL

Feb 11

Ferrymead Heritage Park, Christchurch

nostalgiafestival.co.nz

Vintage-lovers unite at Ferrymead Historic Village in Christchurch for an all-ages day of music and good vibrations at Nostalgia Festival. Hometown hero Reb Fountain, 2022 Taite Prize Winner Anthonie Tonnon and Don McGlashan are some of the big names here; while indie-pop rising star Mousey, and low-fi janglers Wurld Series will have you boogying down in your brogues and braces.

SPLORE

Feb 24-26

Tāpapakanga Regional Park, Auckland

www.splore.net

Splore is the go-to destination for your fun aunty and all her ex-raver turned brand-manager friends. Right on the beach in the lush Tāpapakanga Regional Park, you can watch acts such as Future Islands or Kae Tempest perform while you swim. Eco-conscious, family friendly, and famed for its dress-up party. You’re just as likely to find yourself at a panel talk on climate change as you are to end up at a burlesque show covered in biodegradable glitter. If your camping years are behind you, give Glamping a crack or BYO boat.

WOMAD

March 17-19

Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

www.womad.co.nz

If there was a festival truly worthy of the “something for everyone” descriptor, it would have to be Womad in New Plymouth’s verdant Bowl of Brooklands. Over the years it’s deliberately moved away from the hegemonic othering of “World Music” as a genre, becoming instead a joyful celebration of cultural multiplicity, sonic diversity and broad thinking. Powerful Tuareg guitarist and songwriter Mdou Moctar is at the top of my list, but there’s sounds of every stripe available, not to mention comedy, dance and a book club to enjoy.

Indies

Looking for something a bit more boutique? These lineups can feel like a case of “if you know, you know”, but why not take a punt on something new?

NEST FEST

Jan 14

Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings

nestfest.co.nz

You’ll find Nest Fest in the leafy surrounds of Tomoana Showgrounds in Hawke’s Bay, showing off with a flash lineup including Aotearoa up-and-comers Erny Belle and Na Noise, plus international acts like Australia’s Pond and Los Angeles’ Automatic.

WELCOME TO NOWHERE

Feb 3-6

Secret location, Whanganui

eyegum.co.nz/welcometonowhere

If you’re in the mighty Manawatū check out Welcome to Nowhere from Eyegum Collective who’ve managed to nab prolific US rock wizard Ty Segall, Auckland’s most hectic Grecco Romank, and the dreamy Recitals from Wellington.

121 FESTIVAL

March 10-12

Tauherenikau Racecourse, Featherston

www.121festival.co.nz

Central Wairarapa is home to three days of dancing at 121 Festival (named after the soon to be defunct Club 121 in Wellington) with performances from local rave witch Vanessa Worm, Berlin’s LSDXOXO and London’s Interplanetary Criminal.

BEACON FESTIVAL

Date TBA

Auckland Waterfront, Auckland

beaconfestival.co.nz

Auckland dance-fiends can anticipate the 2023 return of Beaconfest from the Friendly Potential crew. Last year it was host to some of New Zealand’s first sessions on the international DJ platform Boilerroom and it’s sure to bring some central city heat.