There's officially a 'Millennial' aesthetic to Instagram stories. Gen Z explains

Slanted text, filters, and gifs? Put your phone down – your Instagram story is giving Millennial aesthetic.

TikTok user @channingstatum, real name is Nicole, has gone viral after posting a video titled “dear Millennials, we just want what’s best for you,” in which she roasts the generation for their Instagram story habits and shares the trendier Gen Z approach to story curation.

Her methods include specific colour matching, a subtle take on location and user tagging, and an absolute ban on one particularly ugly font.

As Nicole herself explains: “I don’t think they’re that aesthetic, I just think I’m Gen Z and I know how to use Instagram.”

Didn’t realise this was a thing? Well, now you do, and you have no excuse to continue posting aesthetically displeasing stories on your Instagram.

The editorial serif font, always and forever

The Serif or ‘typewriter’ font is now your go-to: no more bold, neon, or, God forbid, Comic Sans lettering – it’s time to level up your Instagram game, and this will be one of your most crucial changes.

Nicole singled out the bold text option as a specific posting problem of the Millennial generation.

“If you are using this one, you are a Millennial and this is your sign to stop,” she said.

Slanted text

You’ve just taken a beautiful photo from your day, and for some ungodly reason, you’ve decided to slap some giant text over it in a slant.

TikTok: @channingstatum An example of what not to do when posting an Instagram story.

All I can ask is, why? Instagram stories come with a grid for a reason, people! Line your text up accordingly from now on.

No GIFs or filters

Seriously, none. Nothing screams “I’m old and out of touch” more than posting an Instagram story with a GIF or filter.

Keep your photos vertical and your videos short

Keep your photos vertical with a 0.5 zoom and your videos under 10 seconds long. Trust me, Gen Z will thank you for it.

“Nothing drives me crazier than seeing a horizontal picture ... immediately no,” Nicole says.

Shingi Rice/Unsplash Seriously, you’re still using Instagram filters?

Ghost tagging

Tagging friends and locations to your story is a sure fire way of making something that could be simplistic and clean look ugly and cluttered instead.

For tagging your friends, you should make your text either small, blend it into the background, or place it outside the photo. This way, your friends can still share your story without a jumble of text ruining the photo (if your mates are upset about having their tag pushed off to the side, they’ll get over it).

Instead of using the bold and colourful location tags, Nicole recommends adding the clear version with the white font – for extra aesthetic points, you could manually type out the location yourself alongside the round pushpin emoji (example: 📍Auckland).

Colour matching

Sharing something to your Instagram story? Whether it be a song, post, screenshot, or anything else, you can blend your story background to match.

Team Fredi/Unsplash Haven’t heard of colour matching? Your Instagram game is about to go from 0 to 100.

As Nicole explains in a follow-up video, all you need to do is select drawing tool in story mode, and from there select the colour matching tool (it looks like an eye dropper) and chose a colour from the post you’re sharing. Then hold down on the background, and it should change to that colour.

“In my opinion, this just looks way cleaner, way more visually aesthetic,” she says.

Of course, at the end of the day, it’s all love – as Nicole said, “to all my Millennials out there – we love you, we’re just looking out for you, we’re doing this for your own good.”