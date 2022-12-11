How a simple 'hello' could help save your elderly neighbour's life

The Hello Project encourages people to keep an eye out for signals that their elderly neighbours are in trouble, such as lights left on, curtains drawn, bins left out and mail gathering up.

When Mary Partington​, 86,​ suffered a stroke at home in September 2021, it was 20 hours before she was found.

Twenty hours of not being able to move, lying scared and in pain on her kitchen floor. Her dinner, a stew, sat cold on the kitchen bench.

Greg Partington​ feared the worst when he looked through the window of his mother’s Wellsford, Auckland, home and saw her.

“I started shaking, I could hardly dial 111.”

Greg Partington/Supplied It was at least 20 hours before someone found Mary Partington on her kitchen floor after she suffered a stroke.

Mary died eight days later, the stroke having “devastated” the left side of her brain.

It was Greg’s brother, Andrew Partington, who first suspected something was off. September 9 was his birthday and his mother hadn’t called. She would never forget to phone her children on their birthday, Greg said.

Had it not have been Andrew’s birthday, Greg dreads to think what could have happened.

“My mother would have been there for days, or even weeks.”

While it was no one’s fault, Greg couldn’t let go of the fact his mum suffered while surrounded by houses and unsuspecting neighbours.

Supplied Greg Partington wanted to do something to prevent other people suffering like his mum did.

“The thought of my mum lying there all alone on that floor. It was a cold night. It just makes me feel very sad.”

While in hospital, Greg and sister Siobhan Burke​ discussed what needed to be done to protect other families from the same harrowing experience.

All the signs that something was wrong were there for their mum: Lights were left on, the curtains drawn and the television blaring. What more needed to happen for someone to find her sooner?

Mary was a staunch woman dedicated to doing good in her community and expected her children to act to a high standard, Greg said. In his eulogy, he promised to uphold her expectation by making something good from the terrible thing that happened to her.

Greg believed a quick ‘hello’ and understanding of the warning signs that an elderly neighbour may need help could have lessened his mum’s distress, so he put his creative media and strategy company Waitapu Group to task, creating The Hello Project.

Stanley St/Supplied The Hello Project encourages people to familiarise themselves with their neighbours’ habits, so they can check up on them when something seems off.

“It’s personal,” he said of the campaign, which was put together by subsidiary Stanley St, an advertising agency of which Siobhan is the CEO.

“We wanted to portray the triggers and warning signs we need to look for in everyday life that can signal that something isn’t right,” she said.

That included lights being left on, curtains that haven’t been opened, mail not being collected, rubbish bins not being brought in, phone calls going unanswered and not seeing a person doing their usual routine.

“If something’s not right, it usually means something’s wrong,” Greg said.

Stanley St/Supplied Central to the Hello Project is a character called Brian, who is worried about his neighbour Joan, whose porch light has been left on.

Central to the campaign, launching on Sunday, is a series of videos, where a character named Brian frets about his neighbour, Joan, who he hasn’t seen for a few days. He noticed her porch light had been left on all day and into the night.

Brian can’t sleep because he’s so worried about Joan, so he goes and checks on her and finds her collapsed in her house.

“If you see your version of Joan lying on the floor, you may just save her life,” Greg said.

“All it takes is a quick hello, or making a plan with family to periodically check in with our elderly, a group to which we often forget we owe so much.”

Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen said it was a good idea for people to familiarise themselves with their neighbours before disaster strikes.

“Find a way to connect, know who your neighbours are and if you think that someone is particularly vulnerable, keep an eye on them.”

It was even more important to look after elderly neighbours over the Christmas period, when there’s less opportunity for someone to notice they’re missing because social groups and activities have shut down.

Anyone worried about a neighbour but feels uncomfortable knocking on their door could also phone police and ask for a welfare check.

The Hello Project is dedicated to Mary, who Greg said would have been proud.

He added that just one positive outcome as a result of the campaign would render it a success.

“We hope from our family’s experience with our mum that these small gestures can make a big difference in the lives of families who need support.”