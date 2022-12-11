How knowing 'nothing' helped push Nikau Hindin into becoming a full-time artist

It was never in Nikau Hindin's wildest dreams to become a full-time artist.

Nikau Hindin (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) is an artist who is reviving the ancient Māori practice of making aute (Māori bark cloth). She harvests the plant, beats the bark into cloth and paints it using natural earth pigments.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

She lives in Tūranga-Nui-a-Kiwa/Gisborne with her partner Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes and her dog, Rewa. The 31-year-old has an honours degree in fine arts from the University of Auckland and gained her masters of creative practice at Toihoukura, the School of Māori Visual Art and Design in Tūranga.

Earlier this year Hindin and her teina, Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins, came together to practise, research and expand the practice of aute. This apprenticeship programme, called Te Uru Aute (The Aute Grove), led into the creation of works for the Aichi Triennale in Japan, and also a solo show Manu Aute: Rere Runga Hau at Auckland’s Season Gallery featuring 17 manu aute (kites).

Te Uru Aute has culminated into a short documentary and book, which follows Hindin and Grbic-Hoskins and their learning journey with aute.

READ MORE:

* Te Manawa display explores Māori identity through art

* Kōwhaiwhai artist Ra Gossage lives just out of Auckland city, but in a different world

* Dojo bringing tikanga Māori into world of martial arts



I wish 10 years ago, I’d known… Nothing. Ten years ago I first learned that Māori made aute – it was because I didn’t know anything about this that encouraged me to pursue this line of research and I’ve been learning ever since.

Ten years ago I never in my wildest dreams thought I would become a full-time artist, but that was not the goal. It was about making aute and learning about our tikanga, practices, culture, and reo. My mahi toi is about materialising our taonga tuku iho. It is about reinvigorating our cultural practices that were once thriving in this land.

This year I did an apprenticeship programme with my teina, Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins. She’s helped me with all my projects and I taught her the full practice of aute. Next year we hope to get funded to run more wānanga aute around the North Island with Rongomai and my other apprentice Atarangi Anderson. I’m also talking to some biennial art festivals in different parts of the world which is exciting.

I wish every day I could eat… Oysters! Rock oysters from Hokianga in the winter and in the summer I’d like to eat pāua steaks every day.

The person I wish was on a banknote is… Moana Jackson or Merata Mita. I remember reading the works of these two at uni and feeling so seen. I like the way they both call out racism and injustice in a clear and articulate way.

The noise I wish I could never hear again is… The seatbelt sign coming on before heavy turbulence. I never used to be a nervous flyer but since living in Tūranga and flying in those tiny planes, I always brace myself.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with… My grandparents. Starting off with toast in bed, the cryptic crossword (which I never get) and then finished off with my papa’s stew and rowdy card games with the family. They’ve both passed away now.

I wish I could live in… The Far North. I’m from Hokianga. It is so beautiful up home and so much warmer in the winter.

I wish New Zealand was more… Aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi. I don’t think people realise, or understand, what an amazing place Aotearoa New Zealand would be if the principles of Te Tiriti were lived by.

I wish I could swap lives with… No-one!

I wish I had more time to… Make sourdough. I started baking sourdough during lockdown (yes, I was one of those people) and I love it! But this year I’ve been so busy I haven’t been able to make a single loaf. I miss the dough and the bread.

The artist I wish I could meet is… Ralph Hotere. He has been my idol since I was little.

Quick shots

Ocean or City

Night in or Night out

Walk or run

Summer or winter

Cook or garden

Call or text

Tūī or Kererū

Tea or coffee

Painting or pottery

Sweet or Salty

Speak or listen

Sunrise or sunset

Dream or plan

Pictures or words