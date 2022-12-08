Green poop, Ukraine and crypto amongst questions Aotearoa put to Google in 2022

Green poop, yoghurt’s role in vaginal health and the Russian invasion of Ukraine had Aotearoa curious enough to turn to Google in 2022, with all three amongst the ten most popular “why is” questions New Zealanders typed into the search engine this year.

We took those top ten, and turned to Google for the answers.

10. Why is my poop green

If you are worried about a green tinge to your stool, Google’s top response, the Mayo Clinic in the US, says there could be a number of harmless reasons for it.

READ MORE:

* Google’s Wear OS 3 announcement is a reason to hold fire on your smartwatch plans

* NZTE won't say why it helped top Google exec come to NZ to work remotely

* Digital advertising is creepy, and it has to change



Green poop is likely because “food may be moving through the large intestine too quickly, such as due to diarrhoea”. Other causes could be eating green food colouring, leafy greens, taking iron supplements or a lack of bile in the stool.

Please note. I am not a doctor, and neither is Google. If you are worried, please see a real one.

Stuff We hit Google with New Zealand's top 'why is' searches of 2022, and found the search engine's answers.

9. Why is crypto crashing?

Whether checking on your own Bitcoin wallets or simply wondering why Dogecoin has spent so much time in the red, Aotearoa was keen to know what was going wrong with crypto in 2022.

Google’s top hit came from The Motley Fool, which explains there are “various reasons affecting crypto’s overall volatility”. The main one?

”The downfall of FTX, one of the most prominent crypto exchanges”

Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images Whether Bitcoin or the currency set up as a joke, Dogecoin, crypto crashes have had New Zealanders curious enough to turn to Google in 2022.

8. Why is the sky blue?

A question as old as time, but apparently one we never got a good enough answer to as children. Whether this one is coming from a new generation of parents faced with the dreaded question or a life-long curiosity born from the fact our own mums and dads never had the internet when we hit them up as kids, it seems we all look to the sky, and Google with childlike curiosity.

So, Google, what’s the deal?

The hit from Royal Museums Greenwich comes through with the science.

”The scattering caused by these tiny air molecules (known as Rayleigh scattering) increases as the wavelength of light decreases. Violet and blue light have the shortest wavelengths and red light has the longest.”

What that all means?

“Blue light is scattered more than red light and the sky appears blue during the day.”

7. Why is the Sky Tower that colour?

Stuff Sky Tower Christmas lights.

If you live in Auckland, you’ve likely wondered this at least once. It is asked enough, in fact, that Google’s top response is a website designed for the sole purpose of giving an answer.

On Thursday morning, whyistheyskytowerthatcolour.co.nz tells us, in an update that came sometime after November 24, with no further explanation: “In support of U.N women and the elimination of gender based violence”.

6. Why is Pukekohe Race Track closing?

In July this year, the announcement came that after 60 years, motorsport at the Pukekohe Park Raceway would come to an end in 2023. It was big enough news that New Zealand turned to Google to find out more.

Google provided a July article from Stuff which confirmed motorsport was ending “to make way to develop the grounds for gallops”.

5. Why is Snapchat not working?

The only social media platform to reach the top ten in 2022 made the cut because, it seems, it was not doing what it should.

Google gave two answers on Thursday morning. Down Detector (a useful tool for when things aren’t working) suggested: “User reports indicate no current problems at Snapchat”.

Still not solved? The other alternative suggested restarting or reinstalling the app. Good luck.

Carl Court/Getty Images Snapchat not working? You’re not alone. The question ‘Why is Snapchat not working’ came in at number 5 on the most Googled ‘why is’ questions in 2022.

4. Why is diesel so expensive?

When the price of diesel exceeded premium for the first time in decades, New Zealanders obviously had questions. Questions they wanted Google to answer.

The search engine pointed us to this Stuff article that explains: “While petrol and diesel costs fell after questions from the Government about fuel company profit margins, diesel did not fall as far, or as fast, because of supply chain pressure, and the high price of refining”.

3. Why is Matariki celebrated?

In 2022, Aotearoa celebrated its first Matariki public holiday, and we went online to find out more.

Google pointed us to Newzealand.com, which says, “Matariki is a special occasion in the New Zealand calendar which marks the start of the Māori New Year. Signified by the Matariki cluster of stars reappearing in our night sky, this is a time to reflect on the past year, celebrate the present, and plan for the year ahead.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Matariki hangi in Garden Place Hamilton.

2. Why is plain yoghurt good for females?

Firstly, New Zealand, can we stop calling women females? Want to know why? Google it.

That aside, whether curious about vaginal health or just unsure of the connection with yoghurt, Kiwi Googlers were curious about this one in 2022.

SImply put, the bacteria helps vaginal health. Google’s top result from Virtuosa GYN explains the vagina has good bacteria to help protect from bad bacteria entering the body.

Where does yoghurt come in?

“You can help increase levels of helpful bacteria by eating foods such as yoghurt. The good bacteria in yoghurt may also help your vagina by balancing acid levels in your vaginal fluids.”

1. Why is Russia invading Ukraine?

No surprises here. The invasion of Ukraine has been the big news of 2022 since the beginning of the year. And to be honest, it’s too big and too nuanced to warrant a light-hearted Google response.

Instead, it is worth checking out Stuff’s detailed explainer published in February or this one from June, 2022.