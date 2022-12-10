Watch this timelapse of illustrator Toby Morris drawing Your Weekend's Reunited cover

Toby Morris, 42, is the illustrator behind The Spinoff’s hugely successful Side Eye comic series, and a man whose visual explainers of the virus and the health response to it shot to international prominence during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. That work saw Morris awarded the Prime Minister's Science Communication Prize earlier this year. James Borrowdale dropped by the suburban Auckland home he shares with his wife and two sons to talk about human nature, making a difference and the chaos of the internet age.

The Side Eye has by now touched on almost every major issue facing the country over the past several years. The overarching feeling I get from that work is a sympathy for peoples’ experience of life. What drives you in that direction?

It’s important to be hopeful. I’m generally somebody who tries to see the best in people and assume the best. I’m also someone for whom fairness is a big theme throughout what I do, and wanting to see everybody treated with respect. I try not to be too cynical, basically.

Tina Tiller/Stuff Toby Morris.

Has that desire for fairness always been with you? With two boys, does their future play a role in your creative process?

That’s a big part of it. As a kid my dad was in the army and we moved around a lot, and my mum was a teacher. Every two years we were in a different town. Some towns we lived in the flash neighbourhood, some towns we lived in the poorer neighbourhood. I grew up seeing a wide range of different experiences. Even just going to my mum’s school. Sometimes she taught at a private school, sometimes she taught at a decile one school. And I realised that people are kind of the same, everyone is just making do with the situation they are in. Becoming a parent I think gives you a bigger sense of responsibility about the world and the direction things are going, for sure.

The pandemic has dominated everyone’s life, but yours – professionally, at least – more than most. What have you learnt about human nature throughout that time?

I realised how hungry people are to understand stuff. Especially in the first six months, people were just like, “Help me understand this.” It’s been an interesting experience trying to hold people's attention, but if you can make things make sense to people in a way that is not patronising or condescending, in a generous and well-intentioned manner, that is a way to help. It was a really tiring time, but I feel lucky that I was able to do something.

Tina Tiller/Stuff Toby Morris.

You’ve been recognised and awarded for that work, including the Prime Minister's Science Communication Prize. Obviously highly gratifying for you personally, but is it also an acknowledgement of the comic form?

There was something very validating about that. It took me a long time to get people to pay me to draw, basically. For years I feel like I was trying to make the case for comics being a powerful tool to explain serious things. It took a while for people to take that leap of faith and give me a go. To see it, especially during the pandemic, be successful, or be so widely shared and useful to people, was very validating. I am quite a visual person, and I don’t think I’m the only one. It’s cool to have had the chance to show people there are other ways to communicate.

Do you have a sense within yourself of the impact you had during the pandemic, that you helped save lives?

I struggle to claim any credit for that – it’s too much of a leap. I can see that lots of people have shared my work, have read it, and I get lots of feedback from people saying, “I’ve been trying to explain this to my mum for ages and I sent her this and now she gets what I’ve been trying to say.” I know it connects with people. And that’s the goal, to make some kind of positive difference. Before this, I did advertising work, for example, and that was fun and satisfying, but I didn’t really feel that if I helped sell more football boots or more beer I’d made the country a better place. It’s lofty, but it’s nice to feel that you’re trying to help.

Has the misinformation and vitriol, much of it directed at your collaborator Dr Siouxsie Wiles, surprised you?

Yes and no. I’ve been putting my opinion out into the world on some quite sensitive topics for quite a long time, and if nobody disagrees with me then it’s probably a fairly weak opinion. To a degree, I always steel myself for people taking exception to things. How personal that gets is kinda shocking and sad. I haven’t got the same level of hatred as Siouxsie. Part of that is that my face is not as visible, but it’s impossible not to conclude there’s a level of misogyny. Where it gets really sad is where you see people taken for a ride, people fear-mongered into these really nasty or just generally bonkers views. How have we gone wrong there? The chaos level of the internet is very high, and it’s not going to change any time soon. I’m battening down the hatches for things to get even weirder in the coming years.

The occasion for this chat is your illustration on the front cover of this magazine, which is devoted to the theme of reunion – families coming back together after a strange few years. Is that something you have to negotiate in your life?

There’s no super-extreme deep-in-the-rabbit-hole divisions to heal, but it is still very much a time when everyone has had a very intense experience. There’s always going to be a range of reactions to that experience. At the same time, and this is usually the case with my family, you get together and there might be the odd comment and you think: “Are we going down this path?” but, ultimately, it’s your family. You just bite your tongue for a few minutes or you just make a little suggestion. You navigate it, it’s not worth blowing up your family for. I think everybody – I hope – finds a balance that works for them.