'I'll be there for you': 'Feilding shop's sitcom-inspired T-shirts a 'friendly' cause of town pride

The cast of the Friends-style promotional video for Salt & Honey’s “friendly Feilding” T-shirt fundraiser enjoying themselves, from left (back row) Rautahu Heke, Nick Churan, (front) Olly Dale, Jasmin Larkin, Kate Wild, with Alyssa Churan lying across them.

‘’Friendly Feilding’’ meets ‘’Friends” the sitcom – it is an idea that came quickly to Jo Churan, and the T-shirts are moving from the rack just as fast.

More than 100 black T-shirts and sweaters emblazoned with ‘Feilding’ in the TV show’s distinctive title font have been sold since going on sale this week at clothing and gift shop Salt & Honey, boosted by a video on social media that cheekily recreates the opening credit sequence of the enduring United States series.

All proceeds from sales of the tees are being donated to Manchester House, a community organisation in the town whose services include social work, counselling, family support, financial mentoring and an addiction group.

Churan, who owns Salt & Honey with husband Nick, said the playful promotion was a way to give something back to a town that had embraced their business, and to help an agency, which had supported Feilding for 50 years.

Supplied The video took about two hours to shoot.

They opened Salt & Honey on Manchester St four months ago, adding to stores in Ōtaki and Foxton.

A video, shot by Rob Edwards, featured Nick and daughter Alyssa, who also worked in the store, with a cast of locals, posing and larking around a Friends-style sofa at various locations, including the clock tower, sale yards and drover statue.

Jo Churan said the focus for both the T-shirt and video was having fun and showing pride in the town.

“It’s had a tonne of views, which is awesome, and we’ve had really good feedback from it.”

Friends, which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, has found a new generation of fans through streaming on Netflix.

She said the shop’s friendly Feilding T-shirts would also endure.

“They will permanently be part of our range. I know, like everything, the hype will die down. That’s cool, but they will always be available at Salt and Honey, and Manchester House will always get full profits from it.”

Nich Churan said there was an awful lot of stress, both financial and emotional, in the community, and to provide Manchester House with a little bit extra would hopefully make a difference.

“It’s not a million bucks, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a little bit something more from which we can provide. ... It’s about the most modern pay it forward concept I’ve ever heard of.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Nick and Jo Churan with the Friends-inspired tops that are flying off the rack in support of social agency Manchester House.

He said seeing someone wearing one of the T-shirts at a supermarket earlier in the week was “just brilliant”.

“We’re just very proud. We’re proud to be here in the town, and we’re proud to actually have the happy shopping experience we feel from our customers who come through.”

Manchester House social worker Robyn Duncan said the fundraiser was amazing and “we can’t thank them enough”.

“Every cent counts. We absolutely appreciate it.”

She said the team at Manchester House had already been over to buy the T-shirts themselves.

The Friends-style Feilding T-shirts ($39.95) and long-sleeve crewnecks ($64.95) come in men’s and women’s styles.