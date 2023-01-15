The simple song that sent us on a path to discovery of connection, aroha and more

When Eugene Bingham decided to learn a song to sing his grandchild, it became a concerted effort to get it exactly right.

This is the last in a series of essays by Stuff senior writers about a skill they learned in 2022. Read Kylie Klein Nixon’s story about finding her calling in pottery, and Michelle Duff on becoming a surfer. Today, Eugene Bingham on learning waiata to sing to his grandchild.

It started with a song for tamariki, an easy tune, short and fun, something to make a connection over a video call.

We were missing our mokopuna during the (hopefully) last of the Covid lockdowns and had decided to learn a song to sing to him.

So there we were, on the couch hunched over a phone watching a YouTube clip over and over again, memorising the words, and trying to get the simple melody right.

We practised and practised, randomly busting it out while cutting up vegetables for dinner or hanging out the washing.

Motokā iti rawa e.

Eugene Bingham/Stuff Stuff senior journalist Eugene Bingham and his wife, Suzanne McFadden, learnt a simple song and discovered something unexpected.

The first performance over a Facebook Messenger call was underwhelming, the pair of us in front of the computer singing to a bewildered two-year-old, probably wondering what Nanna and Poppa were up to.

Then he smiled when we sang the most toddler-friendly line of the waiata (ooogah, ooogah, ooogah!), complete with actions. And it all seemed worth it.

I fumbled the next few lines, gulping down the lump in my throat.

We missed him and our meagre musical efforts had brought us somehow closer, lockdown be damned.

If, somewhere in the universe, there’s a ranking list of musical performances, ours that day would sit somewhere below the most mediocre of kōhanga reo end-of-year concerts.

But it didn’t matter.

And it led to a discovery: learning songs is not only fun – it’s cathartic and therapeutic.

Supplied The old cassette player Sony Walkman was a revolution for the ears of millions of kids of the 80s.

Children of the 70s and 80s, my wife Suzanne and I had both grown up in an age of music on the move – tunes pumping out over car radios, boom boxes, portable CD players (remember how annoying they were?), iPods and MP3 devices, then our phones.

And who could forget the era of the Walkman? I remember getting a red one as a present when I was a teenager, thinking it was one of the most amazing inventions of all time. I nearly wore out the two or three cassette tapes I owned, slotting them into the Walkman, slinging it over my arm with its thin black strap, and blocking out the world with the foam-covered headphones.

The music blared, and I’d join in when I was sure no one else could hear.

Suzanne was the same, except her Walkman was black and without a strap.

We also both came from families where singing was encouraged.

So, yeah, we grew up listening to music and singing along. And it’s something we still do, putting on an album or, more likely nowadays, a Spotify playlist, and becoming home-based backing vocalists for the professionals.

But the thing we found via the harmony of Motokā was something else. There was a special joy in learning a song properly, rather than just belting out the chorus and a few other random lines. There was a satisfaction that came when you realised you’d memorised it. And there was a bonus side effect we hadn’t expected.

After Motokā, and post-lockdown, we did learn a few other songs to sing along with our mokopuna, him gleefully joining in, the three of us laughing and smiling as we drove along in the car together.

Oma rāpeti.

But then our songs became a little more … well, I’m not sure if you could say “sophisticated”, but certainly more grown up.

Not that there was anything complex. Many of them were songs we’d heard at school, or at parties in garages (yes, sometimes in south Auckland, where I grew up).

Waiata Anthems Waiata Anthems releases 20 news songs in te reo Māori in its September 2022 line up.

A work colleague, Eda, got us hooked on the old school Tōia Mai te Waka Nei, all feel-good and catchy with a twist of subtle politics thrown in for good measure.

Tiriti te mana motuhake.

Another time I came home with a short waiata stuck on repeat in my head, Tiro,Tiro. I’m not sure if we intended to learn that one together, or it was just a case of if you can’t beat him, join him.

I’d involuntarily hum or sing it around the kitchen on days when it was playing in a loop, so maybe there just came a point where Suzanne thought she might as well learn it too.

Kei roto i tāku moemoeā.

Many of the songs would become embedded, and come with me as I went about my day. Running in the bush alone, I’d start singing to myself, trying to master lyrics I kept tripping over. (Why, oh, why can I never remember the line after E te pono nihowera from Leon Blake’s banger of a waiata mihi? It’s Anō te ranea, if you’re wondering.)

At the greatest sporting event of all time, aka the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Suzanne and I were reminded of Te Iwi E, the funky DJ ToA remix version of which had made its way onto the stadium playlist at matches as the Black Ferns slayed.

Both of us remembered fragments of it and would try to sing it in the car home from Eden Park, but we’d quickly run into that awkward moment where you remember the tune (kinda) but not the words (or if you do, they’re wrong).

By the next afternoon, we were glued to YouTube learning it by heart (mostly via a stirring version from 1995 by NZ Defence Force peacekeeping soldiers in Bosnia – helpfully, it had the words running along the bottom).

Of all the songs this year, Te Iwi E became a favourite.

Jeff Brass/Waikato Times The late Dr Hirini Melbourne was a composer, poet, singer, author and lecturer.

Sure, we also enjoyed learning the hauntingly beautiful Purea Nei and other majestic waiata by the extraordinary composer, the late Hirini Melbourne.

And we loved re-learning old favourites like Tutira Mai Ngā Iwi – this time with the correct words and tune instead of the version taught to generations of school kids.

But if there was one of those social media 2022 wrap lists for songs we’d sung in the car or around home, Te Iwi E would have been on top.

It’s partly because it’s one you can remember if you stick with it; it’s also easy to move to, either with the proper actions or moves you make up on the fly – that’s a thing, right?

And also because it packs a punch when it picks up the energy halfway through.

Titiro e ngā iwi!

For us, too, it became a kind of therapy.

Throughout the past few years, Suzanne has suffered recurring nerve pain, and this year was particularly bad. Something goes wrong in the signals sent from the nerves to the brain and back again, for no particular reason, and sometimes no reason at all.

Sometimes there’s nothing to be done about it, but sit with the pain.

But sometimes, concentrating on a song helps. With something else to focus on, the scrambled pain signals are dulled.

Aue te aroha te mamae i ahau e.

With a lifetime of loving music, it’s not that we didn’t know how uplifting a song could be.

But now we’ve learned the hidden powers of waiata: a connection, a salve, and aroha.

Rū ana te whenua whatiwhati, hei!