The real reason Māori playwright and novelist Renée only uses her first name

Renée ONZM (Ngāti Kahungunu) is one of Aotearoa’s writing rangatira. A novelist, poet and playwright, the feminist and socialist writer has been awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement and the Playmarket Award for significant artistic contribution to New Zealand theatre.

The 93-year-old’s latest book is a crime novel, Blood Matters. It is her 10th and has just been published by Cuba Press. She has three adult sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lives in Ōtaki on the Kapiti Coast.

She tells Sarah Catherall about getting her first job at age 12, where her ideas come from and why she only uses her first name.

Are people surprised when they find out you’re still writing books in your 90s?

Yes, and I think that is surprising. They should just get used to it. People have got something in their head that says if you're 93 you’re doddery and you have nothing further to offer. I know I’m lucky to still have a brain. I’m losing my eyesight and I’ve got arthritis, all the things that old age brings. But that doesn’t mean I’ve lost my mind. I think people in their 60s and 70s, their attitude to people in their 90s could be improved.

How have you kept your mind sharp?

Work. I’ve been working since I was 12 when I started a job in a Napier factory so my younger brother and sister could go to high school. I also give myself a challenge. I say “Of course you can do it’’. Muck around and it will happen. I delete large chunks of my writing and start again if it’s not like I want it. I owe it to myself. If I fail, then no-one else will know but I will and that’s that.

This is your first book in three years, following your last one, a debut crime novel, Wild Card. Will you write another one?

Yes, I have just put down a few words. It’s the third one set in the same place. I’ve got a title already. I write every day. It’s what I love to do.

Where do your ideas come from?

I like to lie awake in the dark and think and play around with ideas. I’m not saying every idea works. Something will strike me, it might be something someone says or a headline I might see. Or it might be something I’ve read. I trust it. I have no doubt I will ever run out of an idea. I just start a book.

Blood Matters came after I went to a conference of wāhine and someone said something about whānau, about if you don’t like someone and they’ve done something wrong, you can cut them off - but you can’t. They’re your whakapapa, so blood matters. There’s a little girl in the book, who is 10. She learns that because she doesn’t like this person she can’t cut them off. Whakapapa is there forever. It’s set in the same town as the last book, and some of the same characters turn up.

Supplied Blood Matters is the new crime novel from Renée, out now.

You wrote your first play when you were 50 and have been publishing ever since. Did you face any barriers as a female writer in the 1970s?

Yes, it was a men’s club up till the 1960s. They were very dismissive of women writers. I went to a literary meeting when I was in the Hawke’s Bay writer’s group. It was the late 1970s in Wellington. They were all there: James K Baxter, Denis Glover, various other men who thought they were Christmas. It was very illuminating. A group of women came. We were outriders. We were not only women, we were from Hawke’s Bay. We were allowed to go but we weren’t allowed to speak. We got a bottle of sherry and had a party.

Your mother, Rose, taught you to read when you were 4 and you have dedicated your book to her.

Yes I’m very grateful. When I was 10 I stopped reading the books she got me from the library because I got sick of girls' books. They were always sitting around having midnight feasts and saying “scrumptious’’. I didn’t know anyone who said scrumptious. I saw Mum’s library books and I picked them up and started reading them. That’s when I discovered crime fiction - books like Agatha Christie, and that was the end of it.

Why do you call yourself Renée, without a surname?

It’s the only name that’s mine. If I had used my then husband’s name or my father’s name, it’s not mine. I’ll take full responsibility for it. That was a surprise for people when I started writing. If there were issues, I never took any notice of it.

Renée will be at Tuākana/Teina as part of Samesame but Different during Auckland Pride, Ellen Melville Centre, Feb 25, aucklandpride.org.nz