Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Brad Pitt: The most talked about magazine covers this year

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

OPINION: Back in the dark ages (before the internet), magazine covers had so much sway. It was where trends were created and ended, beliefs boomed and crashed, stereotypes sprouted, and celebrities rose and fell.

Adolf Hitler was Man of the Year on the cover of Time in 1939. In 1966 the same mag asked, on its cover, ‘Is God Dead?’ (certainly the biggest celebrity of the past few centuries).

In 1969, Naomi Sims graced the front of Life with the title ‘Black Models Take Centre Stage’.

Ellen DeGeneres announced ‘Yep, I’m Gay’ on the cover of Time in 1997, which was a big deal in the late 90s.

The Twin Towers in silhouette on the front of the New Yorker, September 24, 2001 has become a collectors issue.

We thought, with the digital age, magazines would lose their influence, but they don’t have to be in print to be powerful. A brilliant cover was not only about standing out on a newsstand but capturing the zeitgeist, defining an era. This hasn’t changed.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman for Vanity Fair

Across 2022, I searched through the internet's idea of the best covers from the most popular months. Then, just like Meghan Markle, I made up my own mind.

The best has to be Lizzo on the cover of Vanity Fair in November (certainly not the cover of People where they cropped off all her glory with a head and shoulders shot).

It’s been Lizzo’s year for a few years now but this queen, as she says, ‘don’t need no crown’. The singer-dancer-performer-songwriter-flautist-activist talks about forging her own path, growing up with gospel singers – where she felt intimated to sing – and listening to Radiohead as a teen when her friends were into rap.

But, as she says, “Everyone looks to an artist for something more than just the music, and that message of being comfortable in my own skin is number one for me.” It's been four years since Tess Holliday's Cosmo cover, so thankfully we have Lizzo championing fat bodies.

But we can’t expect one talented, amazing icon to represent all the non-slim bodies in the world and shift consciousness, considering over a third of the population identifies as fat. (I’m using the word fat because Lizzo fully embraces it and we should use it as a description so it can’t be used as a weapon for discrimination.)

We need more representation, we need more Lizzos!

The second-best cover goes to Rolling Stone’s September issue with Harry Styles in a jumpsuit and yellow cardigan. When your last name is Styles you might as well embrace it, and if anyone can pull off polka-dot lavender tights under white shorts, Harry can.

This is the interview where the gender-fluid style icon addressed accusations of queerbaiting and labels about his sexuality (it never was, and still isn’t, anybody’s business). And also talks about therapy, shame and emotions. Emotions! With so many people struggling with mental health, having a superstar comfortably talking about emotions is an excellent thing.

Across 2022 there’s been a noticeable increase in gender-queer and gender-fluid (presenting) people. This is progress.

However, I also hunted for a significant international cover with a person with a disability and found none – with between 15-25% of people having a disability, this is pretty appalling.

Teen Vogue did a great cover with Jillian Mercado, Mama Cax and Chelsea Werner, but that was four years ago. (Aotearoa’s own Sunday mag was talking about Mama Cax back in 2016).

We have our own wonderful Jess Quinn but, like Lizzo, she can’t be expected to be the only cover girl representing nearly a quarter of the population.

Supplied Jess Quinn.

Just like fat bodies and people with disabilities, it’s harder to find elders. Which is, sadly, not surprising.

“But we have Helen Mirren” I hear you say. With over 6 million cases of depression globally being attributable to ageism, we need more than Helen once a year. So the third-best cover is the December issue of Harper's Bazaar with Patti Smith looking real, naturally grey, and wickedly good.

The most ridiculous cover goes to Kim Kardashian for yet another bum shot. I wish I could say we’re no longer interested in her glossy ass, but the rate this image flew around, it seems everyone still is.

Jennifer Aniston’s December Allure cover also flew around because there’s underboob. She has her new shampoo line to spruik (why did it take you so long with that hair, Jen?) and there’s nothing like under-boob to get attention.

But instead of shock value to sell things, I’m more interested in covers that create dialogue, challenging editors to do better.

Like the February Vanity Fair issue of Nicole Kidman in the schoolgirl outfit – with people asking why it’s not possible to see a 55-year-old looking at least 35, instead of 15.

Or questioning the weird art direction in Brad Pitt’s GQ cover that created memes about the end of his career.

Magazine covers have always had potency and cultural currency. They still create and break celebrities, beliefs and harmful stereotypes. But if covers are such an important part of history, then we need to see more multi-faceted humans.

As Harry Styles said: “Don’t choose the one who is beautiful to the world. But rather, choose the one who makes your world beautiful.” (Styles said this in relation to partners, but I’m filching it for magazine covers.)