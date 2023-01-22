Everyone has a pandemic story, ours was Quarantine Island

Burned out from working in Parliament, Gareth Hughes decided to chuck it all in and take his family to live a Robinson Crusoe-type life on an Otago island. Here he writes that while Quarantine Island was a place where you battled the elements, it was also a place to recharge.

Quarantine Island sounded like the best possible place to ride out a global pandemic.

It was 2020 and my political career was coming to an end. A succession of close family deaths led my wife and I to question our stressed-out and busy political and IT careers in Wellington.

Our two kids had grown-up only ever knowing their dad as a politician – working late and constantly travelling. I had entered Parliament as the youngest MP at the time and now nearing 40 and looking down the barrel of a fifth exhausting election campaign I realised I risked missing my children’s childhood if I stood again.

If I’m honest I was also a little burnt-out and cynical about the state of our politics. So much of it was trivial and tribal, fixated on debating what colour and kind of ambulance should be at the bottom of the cliff. Life was short. I wanted to focus on family.

Leaping into the unknown I announced my resignation. My escapist plan was to buy a yacht and the Hughes’ would sail off into the South Pacific.

Then Covid hit. With infections rising and borders closing we saw our sailing dreams vanish. We urgently needed a Plan B.

BROOK SABIN $20 doesn't buy you much these days — but it can get you a night on a private island in Dunedin. (Video published February 2021)

Through the grapevine we heard that Quarantine Island, a small conservation island was looking for a new live-in resident manager. Quarantine Island sounded like the smartest place to be in 2020.

We interviewed over Zoom and my wife was offered the magnificent role of ‘island keeper’. We moved our two kids, Arlo 13 and Zoe 10, to the island to start our southern adventure. It wasn’t sailing the tropics but on the positive side, unlike a yacht, at least I couldn’t sink an island.

I wanted to try my hand at writing. Researching and communicating complex issues was what I loved most about being an MP and I figured if I could get paid for that without the politics I would have a much more relaxed life.

Kamau Taurua/Quarantine Island is a stunning 15 ha conservation reserve in the Otago Harbour managed by a small community trust. It was a quarantine station from the 1870s onwards with around 9000 people isolating there after long ocean voyages.

Around 80 people, mostly children, never left and were interred in a small cemetery on the southern slope of the island. We moved into the cottage - an old converted recreation hut from its time as a military hospital in the first World War.

Supplied Gareth Hughes' children Arlo and Zoe at Kamau Taurua/Quarantine Island.

A real estate agent would describe it as ‘rustic’ with a leaking roof, a wood fire that heated only one room and a composting toilet that swarmed with bugs in summer. But the views! Every window in the cottage had a million dollar vista.

With an island to ourselves we explored the regenerating native bush, beaches and caves. We played table tennis in the restored two-story quarantine building, swam in the cold water off the private jetty and went for family kayaking trips. Meghan worked with volunteers on planting and weeding projects and we welcomed guests who made their way to enjoy the public reserve.

We had farm buildings and a small flock of sheep, remnants from its time as a pastoral leasehold and a stunning chapel that looks like a sail from afar from the time an ecumenical Christian community managed the island.

People are terribly friendly down south. Graham, from the port, and Paul, the retired firefighter, helped us out when things broke; the Portobello Pub gave us a local’s discount; and John, from the fishing charter, would drop off blue cod for my son to eat.

Each morning I’d take my kids to the mainland for school in our boat, Te Whai, a small open dory. We weren’t super isolated - it took about seven minutes to get to the other side where there was a school bus stop.

Supplied ‘With an island to ourselves we explored the regenerating bush, beaches and caves,’ writes Gareth Hughes. Pictured: their boat, Te Whai.

Winters were rough, though. We would be doing the trip in the dark, sometimes in the rain with sea spray soaking us. All parents know getting kids ready for school can be a chore - for us we had the added step of donning full wet weather gear, gloves, scarves, head torches and life jackets; hauling the boat in off its mooring line, trying not to fall into the water as we climbed down the two metre ladder and climbed into the boat as it pitched and rolled with the waves before setting off into the murk.

Some days it just wasn’t safe to get off the island. We knew anything over 25 knots from the north east would be iffy. Sometimes it would blow 40 or more for a week and the kids stayed home on the island. They became expert weather forecasters to see if they’d get a day off school.

One day the school run was derailed by a fur seal. The council jetty had been removed for maintenance so I would run Te Whai up the boat ramp, the kids would clamber off the bow, I’d throw them their school bags and they’d catch the bus to school.

This one day I could see a grey shape on the ramp and as I got closer saw it was a large fur seal sunning himself on the concrete. They can be quite aggressive so there was no way we would try our normal manoeuvre.

Instead I tried to coax the kids to climb up the stone sea wall. Oblivious to my frantically waving arms the school bus drove past. We had to go back to the island, grab car keys and repeat the trip to get the car we left at the Otago University Marine Studies Centre on the mainland.

I tweeted the experience and my son got a shock when he returned after school to the ramp to find an Otago Daily Times journalist and photographer asking him questions about the morning. He thought he was in trouble for being late to school.

A photo of us and the fur seal ended up on the front page of the paper. After years as an MP it was nice to be on the front page for a sweetly innocuous reason.

Very soon that old life seemed like a faded memory. I haven’t worn a suit since but I’ll now regularly go to the pub in gumboots carrying a lifejacket. After years of just talking about conservation it was wonderful to be actually practising it. Planting, releasing, watering, maintaining tracks - it was great to get my hands dirty.

Supplied How Gareth Hughes and his family got on off Kamau Taurua/Quarantine island inOtago - Te Whai on the mooring line with the chapel in the distance.

When you are an MP you are expected to have an informed opinion on almost everything. This is especially so in a party like the Greens where I had 14 portfolios at one stage. At any moment I could be requested to give a media interview or speech in the House on economic development, agriculture, energy or any other policy. It was thrilling but draining. On the island the only speeches I had to give were to mostly bored students about the islands’ volcanic geology and history.

I had dedicated years of my life to politics and while I felt relieved to be out, I must have still had the bug because I ended up writing a book about it. Jeanette Fitzsimons, a friend, mentor and the first Green Party co-leader had unexpectedly died at the time of the first lockdown.

I had been tossing up various writing projects but I knew this was the book I had to write. She had given so much to me and I wanted to understand what made her tick. With the 50th anniversary of the Values Party, the world’s first national ecology party that she had been a candidate for, a year away, I had a subject and a deadline.

In our little cottage I built a desk out of plywood and a large bookshelf out of scrap timber found on the island. Jeanette was a prolific writer and had a 50-year career as a pioneering environmentalist, academic and politician and soon the desk and bookshelf groaned under the small mountain of paper. Wrapped up in a scarf, wearing slippers with a blanket across my knees, over the autumn and winter I researched her life. Snow even fell at this time and carpeted the island.

A three-week research trip to Parliament reminded me how right the decision had been to leave – all the old feelings of stress and tension returned. Everyone said how relaxed I now looked – something former MPs often hear.

Alexander Turnbull Library/1/2-0 A 1910 view of Quarantine Island and the Otago Peninsula. Photo courtesy Alexander Turnbull Library Red 1/2-001248-G.

Kamau Taurua was no relaxing tropical paradise but it was a tonic for the soul. Meghan and I had a favourite seat overlooking a small bay with a rusted ship wreck and we could sit for hours looking out towards Tairoa Head watching the weather change and seagulls, terns and oyster catchers.

I had more quality time with my kids. They used to visit me in Parliament and we would swim together in the small pool in the basement by the Beehive but now we would swim in the cold Otago Harbour noticing octopus, seahorses and fish. We had a regular sea lion who would hunt around the island who sometimes would give us a fright!

The kids learnt how to drive the boat, muster the sheep for shearing and welcome and give safety briefings to guests arriving by ferry. They’ll always have these memories.

Life wasn’t easy on the island. The kids loved the freedom and openness but it was at the expense of after-school activities. Being a public reserve people would arrive anytime and sometimes peer in our windows and wander into our cottage thinking it was also public. Lockdown was a quiet blessing having an island truly to ourselves.

Day to day we would live by the weather. We would time our bulk shopping runs for high tide when it was easier to get boxes off the boat, onto the jetty, into wheelbarrows to push up the hill. We would save up our recycling and I’d look like Santa with big black garbage sacks taking it to the mainland.

Once coming back from a holiday in a storm we found Te Whai had broken one of its mooring lines and was bouncing about in the waves like a bucking bronco. Trying to reclaim it I only succeeded in getting it stuck under the jetty and crunching the outboard motor. With no other way of getting to the island we stayed at a motel.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Quarnatine Island: Day to day, you live by the weather, writes Gareth Hughes.

We burnt through our savings and with the book still only a well-researched outline we had to look for more work. Meghan and I ended up sharing a part-time remote job for a new food rescue alliance set up by the Ministry of Social Development to support food security over Covid.

Politics is hard on families and marriages. Even though we had moved to Wellington when I was elected and would go home in the dinner recess to help put the kids to bed I was always travelling. There was always another ‘important’ event I had to be at. It used to break my heart a little each time I left home before my family was awake and return when they were fast asleep. Meghan used to joke she didn’t know if she would still like me once we actually started spending time together after I retired. Job-sharing on an island was like going from 10-100kmh. We found we still like each other.

Work commitments over the second lockdown and getting food to people isolating saw me miss my first deadline for the publisher. Playing catch-up, writing came as a furious exercise after spending too long in research, climbing that mountain of paper.

Spring was constant 12-16 hour days typing out the story of Jeanette’s life. Some days Meghan would yell out to me that there were orca or sea lions swimming by our jetty and we would run down the hill and marvel at the sight before returning to my desk. Summer was editing, proofing and playing with the kids and by the end of the season the draft was complete.

After several lockdowns and several vaccines the world started opening up. A week before the 50th anniversary of the world’s first ecological party Values, A Gentle Radical – the life of Jeanette Fitzsimons was officially launched in Thames.

Brook Sabin/Stuff For Gareth Hughes, Quarantine Island was a place of family, connection to nature, and inspiration.

I had left politics and advocacy in 2020 thinking that was it. Time to try something else. After spending a year researching Jeanette’s life and her 50 years of challenging economic growth and championing the environment I felt genuinely re-inspired. It sounds cliched but it’s true – in life she had encouraged me to stand for Parliament and now her memory re-encouraged me to stand for something important.

I’m not involved in party politics any more but I am involved in the battle of big ideas. In 2022 I started working for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance, an international collaboration working to redesign our economy so that it delivers for people and planet. Thanks to a microwave Internet connection I could meet remotely with colleagues from across the world from an island in Otago. After two decades of fighting the symptoms – be it climate change or inequality it’s a privilege to now focus on fixing the source of problems – our current economic system.

Islands are often a place of escape or retreat. For me Quarantine Island was that but also a place of family, connection to nature and re-inspiration. It was the best place to recover and reorient from Parliament.

However after three years in Otago we now feel it’s time to return to family and friends in Wellington. One step closer to our dream of sailing the South Pacific, we will do this move on our 39-foot yacht Avanti.

Everyone has their own pandemic story. We were fortunate to have ours on an island of our own. We are so grateful for this experience. It has been a good reminder what matters in life is not wealth or status but how rich in family and memories you are.