Tributes pour in for fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, dead at 81

Tributes from fans and celebrities are flowing in for British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, who died today at her home in South London aged 81.

Westwood had carved out a long career in fashion, from her roots in the 1970s punk scene to runway shows worldwide, with clientele including Princess Eugenie and producer Pharrell Williams.

Singer Dua Lipa, who has worn Westwood’s designs on multiple occasions, remembered the late fashion maverick as “an icon who will be sorely missed” in a post to her Instagram story.

Luca Bruno/AP British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.

Model Bella Hadid posted a lengthy tribute to the punk designer on her Instagram page, alongside photos of the two women working together.

“Dearest Vivienne, Queen of punk, from the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile, listen, learn and love more than the day before. I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit, because to me and most, in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun,” Hadid shared.

”To the coolest, most fun, incredible, humble, creative, badass, intelligent, f...ing EPIC human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things … rest in love and Rest In Peace… I will miss you.

”I’m sending my love to dear Andreas [Kronthaler, Westwood’s partner] and the entire family… she was loved by so many…”

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs also remembered Westwood in an Instagram tribute.

“You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance. I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations,” Jacobs wrote.

“I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent. You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.

”Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word to use.”

‘90s supermodel Christy Turlington shared throwback photos of her time modelling for Westwood on Instagram.

“Talk about a change maker, non-conformist, environmentalist! @viviennewestwood was ahead of it ALL! An artist, a punk, a working mother and also a designer whose brand is still as relevant today as ever,” Turlington said.

“I feel so lucky to have known her a little during an important phase of my career in fashion and to have had that period so beautifully documented by @gavinbondphotography in his book #BeingThere. Vivienne once faxed me a handwritten letter inviting me to participate in one of her shows, as one did in the early ‘90s.

“She had recently viewed Davinci’s Lady with an Ermine and was excited to tell me how much the painting reminded her of me. I am quite sure it was the ermine, not the lady! Thank you, Vivienne, for staying so true to your principles and values and most importantly, for leading the way with spunk and with humour…”

Sex and The City star Kim Cattrall also delivered her condolences on Instagram, sharing a story of how the designer saved her from a fashion disaster.

“A true genius who never lost her northern grit.Short story – An LA stylist had sent me 3 dresses from various designers for the London/Berlin/NY premieres of a film,” Cattrall wrote.

“The clothes arrived at my London hotel unclean, were unflattering and in need of alteration. I was crest fallen until a mutual friend took me immediately to see @viviennewestwood atelier and Vivienne made me a new dress in 3 days and 2 others beside for each of the upcoming openings.

“I’ve never forgotten her generosity and kindness in making that happen and saving the day.”

Boy George shared a photo of himself with Westwood on his Twitter page, remembering her as “the undisputed Queen of British fashion”.

“R.I.P. to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who led us through punk and beyond. Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!,” he wrote.

London mayor Sadiq Khan also paid his respects to Westwood on Twitter, sharing a Tweet posted by Westwood’s fashion house announcing her death with condolences of his own.

“Vivienne Westwood was a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the very forefront of modern fashion. My thoughts are with her family and friends,” Khan wrote.

Actress Rose McGowan also took to Twitter to pay respects to Westwood.

“Deeply saddened by a true punk’s passing, Vivienne Westwood, what a hellraiser, what a talent,” she tweeted.

Wellington deputy Mayor Laurie Foon, an ex-designer who pioneered sustainable fashion in New Zealand with her label Starfish, remembered Westwood as a “lifelong [inspiration]” on her Instagram page.

“Vivienne Westward has been one of my lifelong inspirations and fashion influences. Today I am sorry to hear she has left us.

“Vivienne fused activism, fashion, craftsmanship and heritage so unique to her but had global impact on budding designers like me. She has been a leading light that won’t be forgotten! Keep on inspiring @viviennewestwood!,” Foon wrote.