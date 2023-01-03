New Year's baby for Hannah and Beauden Barrett

A New Year's gift for Hannah Laity and Beauden Barrett - their second daughter, Coco, arrived on January 3.

Hannah Laity and All Black Beauden Barrett have announced the birth today of their second daughter, Coco, a sister for Billie Rose, 2.

Hannah posted photos on Instagram saying, “She’s here. Welcome to the world Coco. We love you so much.” And Beauden also ran a post saying: “2023 is off to a wonderful start, welcoming Coco to our family. @hannahlaity was incredible once again.”

The pair, who live in Auckland, have posted photos throughout the pregnancy, and even posted a shot of Beauden receiving the news Hannah was pregnant from Billie Rose, who is pictured passing on the test result.

INSTAGRAM Hannah and Beauden Barrett posted this Insta pic a few hours before Coco was born, with Hannah saying, "Could not think of anyone better to be on this journey with."

It is not yet known if Beauden delivered his daughter himself, as he did for his first born – prompting comments he was calm under pressure in all aspects of his life. Meanwhile, congratulations are flooding in from friends and fans.

The family may well be onto something a little unique with their name choice. Coco doesn’t appear in the top 100 New Zealand baby names for 2022 as listed in December by Parenting Central. However, Billie comes in at number 45 and Hannah is on the list at 75.

INSTAGRAM Beauden Barrett gets the news of Hannah's positive pregnancy test from daughter Billie Rose.

Beauden also makes the list – just – at 99, with 50 baby boys named after the rugby star last year.

Famous “Cocos” throughout history include the glamorous Coco Chanel, doyen of French fashion in the first half of the 20th century. The name is believed to be of French origin – a reference to the cocoa bean, but has come to mean “chic” and “timeless”.

Other sporting heros awaiting the birth of a child this year include Richie McCaw and wife Gemma (Flynn), who are expecting their third child – they have two daughters, Charlotte and Grace.