Movers and Shapers: Introducing... our next top chef, a unique backyard performer, and the entrepreneur teaming up with Puma

Chef Jackson Mehlhopt: ‘Our ingredients in NZ are some of the best in the world.’

When Stuff asked around for names of people making strides in their fields – people to watch in 2023 – we were inundated with nominees. Over the next few weeks we’re profiling them and their mahi. They’re entrepreneurs, and philanthropists, writers, directors and top sportspeople. They’re brilliant thinkers and they love their work. Read part one and part two.

Jackson Mehlhopt, chef

Jackson Mehlhopt is getting noticed for his creativity in the kitchen, using pests and food waste we normally discard.

The 23-year-old is head chef at one of Canterbury’s most celebrated restaurants - family-run Tussock Hills in Christchurch - and recently won a prestigious Australasian cooking competition, taking out the Connection in Gastronomy award in the San Pellegrino Young Chefs Academy Competition.

Mehlhopt was one of 10 chefs under 30 who entered, and he impressed judges - including one of Australia’s top chefs, Peter Gilmore​ , of Sydney’s Quay restaurant - with his dish, “the Southern Kiwi Deer and its surroundings’’.

READ MORE:

* Sustainability behind young Wellington chef’s drive to cook at world level

* Euro, reimagined: Why an exclusive dining institution is ripping its white tablecloths off

* Manawatū chefs sharped their skills in chef of the year competition



Two years earlier, he became one of New Zealand’s youngest head chefs when he got the top job at Christchurch eatery, Gin Gin.

A keen hunter and forager, for the Sydney competition Mehlhopt took Wapiti deer - hunted and controlled - and paired it with ingredients usually thrown in the bin.

“Wapiti deer is a real wild food resource we have in NZ and I wanted to highlight that you don’t have to shoot that deer and leave it on the side of the hill. Wild ingredients flood into my dish because that’s what the animal is surrounded by.’’

Mehlhopt has trained under two of New Zealand’s finest chefs (Vaughan Mabee from Amisfield, who introduced him to hunting and foraging, and Giulio Sturla of Christchurch-based Roots), and when asked to list his goals, one is to run his own restaurant. He rates Ben Bayly as a role model.

Growing up in Christchurch, Mehlhopt was dyslexic so he was homeschooled. Early on he discovered that cooking gave him a way of fitting in and expressing himself.

“Cooking came naturally to me as a way of creating and being part of the learning experience. I’ve always loved being in the kitchen and I also love eating and it was an obvious thing to be able to cook and share food with friends and family.’’

At Tussock Hills he forages and hunts, and aims to use sustainably harvested and ethically sourced ingredients.

“I always set out to showcase the best of what Canterbury and greater New Zealand has to offer. I want to keep growing and keep pushing, and to keep telling the New Zealand food story. Our ingredients here are some of the best in the world.’’

Supplied Bubbah Olo, actor, comedian, scriptwriter and community activist.

Bubbah Olo, actor, comedian, scriptwriter and community activist

Ask Bubbah Olo when she began acting and she points to the regular performances she put on with her relatives on White Sunday.

The Samoan actor and comedian is based in Otara, South Auckland, where she regularly holds performances in her own backyard, literally, as a way of taking art to the people.

She has just been taken on as an intern writer on Shortland Street, so expect to see plenty of humour in the long-running drama series because the 26-year-old likes to make audiences laugh.

Olo is known for her wicked sense of humour which is why comedy is typically her chosen genre. She made her screen debut in the Comedy Central Polynesian sketch show Sis, and now plays the lead as Mac - a woman who gives out dating advice - in the local vertical (Instagram/Tiktok) series I Got You.

The show has a second season going into production in early 2023.

“I love Polynesian stories written by Polynesians, which is like stepping into home when I’m on set. There’s always a real family vibe of cast and crew and I just love it.’’

Olo is concerned comedy and stage performance is often out of the reach of those in her community which is why she started her backyard series.

“A lot of people might think that we need to show we can make it out of South Auckland rather than within, but I want to stay here. There’s so much city-based performance and there are people in my community who can’t afford a bus to get into town. It becomes a craft for me when I make Polynesian humour universal.’’

Supplied Lazy Sneakers' Maia Mariner is studying law and film at university this year.

Maia Mariner, founder, Lazy Sneakers

By the end of last year Maia Mariner, 17, had finished up her high school studies and was looking forward to a 2023 in which she left Wellington for Auckland, and began studying law and film at Auckland University.

“I’m relieved,” she said when asked how she felt about finishing secondary studies. “That chapter has ended, I feel. I’m excited to go somewhere new.”

Judging by her already savvy business past, Mariner has a bright future ahead. She became one of the country’s youngest entrepreneurs at just 12 when she launched Lazy Sneakers, collecting new and old trainers and distributing them to rangatahi who need them.

The award-winning scheme has since been noticed Puma, and Mariner says they are working on a partnership, the details of which are still under wraps but should be announced this year. “They reached out to us, which was massive. It’s crazy - they are our biggest supporters.”

STUFF A charity is working to bring hope to the table during the cost of living crisis.

In the meantime, Mariner will focus on her studies.

“I have always loved film and storytelling and media was my favourite subject [in 2022]. I was top in media, and that really boosted my confidence, because I want to be in that industry when I’m older. I’ve done law as well, because I think that’s a really, really good degree to have, because while I need something to fuel my creative side and have a creative outlet, I think law is a very grounding subject.”

Citing inspiration from both of her grandmothers, Mariner says she’s learned to “fake it until you make it”. She recalls being someone who was nervous and not very confident at all.

“Lazy Sneakers has taught me to seize opportunities and dive straight into stuff and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out…be unapologetic in the spaces you are in. Pacific and indigenous women in New Zealand have always had to be a bit unapologetic to be heard, that's what I’ve taken away from [her grandmothers’] their legacies.”