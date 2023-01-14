Lock up your Crocs: Auckland shoe-thieving cat sets target on colourful clogs

Willow the cat has started stealing shoes and especially loves Crocs.

Lock up your Crocs, Aucklanders. There’s a furry Croc fiend on the loose.

Crocs have boomed in popularity in recent years, with the uptake attributed to convenience during the Covid-19 pandemic and celebrity collaborations with Justin Bieber, Post Malone and luxury brands such as Balenciaga.

One little cat from Browns Bay on the North Shore has also taken a liking to the clogs and has been pinching them from her neighbours.

Vanessa Chapman, whose family adopted cats Willow and Wolfie from cat rescue Gutter Kitties in 2021, said Willow has always brought things home, usually bits of rubbish.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Willow the cat has been stealing her neighbours' Crocs.

However, the Croc thievery began when the family returned from holiday on January 2, when Willow brought Crocs home three days in a row.

She has since collected two complete pairs of children’s Crocs and one single Croc, as well as a Spiderman slide, and a complete pair of Havaianas.

But the Crocs are “definitely” her favourite, Chapman said, possibly because they don’t weigh much.

Her husband, Dave Chapman, added: “She’s got a shoe fetish.”

Alex Cairns/Stuff Willow has stolen five Crocs, including two complete pairs, Havaiana jandals, a hair scrunchie and a shuttlecock.

“She’s really proud as well, when she brings them home. She rubs against you, drops it down and is very proud of her efforts,” Vanessa Chapman said.

“I’m obviously horrified, thinking ‘who has she stolen it from?’.”

With the help of the local Facebook group, Chapman managed to reunite the stolen Crocs with their owners, who thankfully saw the funny side of it given genuine brand Crocs are expensive.

One person hadn’t realised their Croc was missing until they saw Chapman’s photo of it.

Vanessa Chapman/Supplied These pinched Crocs have been reunited with their owners.

A knock-off Croc (AKA a ‘Croc-off’) in a bigger size than the others remains unaccounted for. Chapman wondered if Willow had found it too heavy and dropped it on the way home.

Sol Chapman, 9, speculated that perhaps Willow thought the Crocs were gifts for the family, who own Crocs themselves.

The Chapmans now search their property each day to make sure Willow hasn’t stolen more shoes.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Vanessa Chapman, pictured with husband Dave and son Sol, 9, said it was “getting embarrassing” having to find the owners of the stolen Crocs.

Dave Chapman said it made him smile to see Crocs hiding in random places.

They’re not sure how to stop the stealing, as Willow “loves being outside” and brings things home at all hours of the day.

The family are considering putting a lost property box at the front of their property.