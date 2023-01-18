Woman in US shares shock after seeing her 'face' on a Shein dress

A﻿ woman in the US has taken to Tiktok to share the moment she discovered her face on a Shein dress design.

In the first clip, the stylist and designer Tami shared her shock with her 300,000 followers, reacting to images of a Shein dress that appeared to have her face on it.

“Guys I'm so shook,” she starts.

“I had a follower send me a picture from Shein of a dress and I swear to God it's my ... face.”

The clip then shows the style of the colourful dress featuring the face of a woman with short blue hair, glasses and red lipstick.

“I personally do not order from Shein but oh my God that is my face, my profile, my glasses, my hair﻿,” she says in disbelief.

“Like what? Did somebody take a picture of me and make a f...ing dress?”

﻿In a follow-up video, the stylist and designer offers some background, explaining that a friend had sent her a photo of the smock dress noting that it reminded her a lot of Tami.

After looking at the design, Tami wasn't sure how to feel.

TikTok Tami was stunned to see her face on a Shein design.

After initially feeling flattered, it then started to creep her out, she said.

“Then I scrolled through and I saw that there were all these five-star reviews﻿ about how beautiful the dress was, and again I felt flattered.

“But yeah I'm trying to figure out what I can do about the whole situation.”

The three videos she posted accumulated almost 3 million views and her viewers have become divided. Some followers thought the resemblance too close and encouraged the TikToker to seek legal advice and potentially compensation.

“﻿Nah that's absolutely you. That's way too specific,” wrote one.

“That is you! Time for them to cut a check!!! (sic)” wrote another.

“Lawyer up girlfriend!” added a third.

“I would feel honoured, but at the same time I would want retribution,” chimed in a fourth.

Others weren't so convinced and voiced their doubts about the design being based on Tami.

“It's just a girl with short blue hair and glasses, which is kind of common,” wrote one.

“I don't think it's you to be exact but definitely a lookalike sis,” wrote another.﻿

“Don't we all have like three people around the world that look identical to us?” asked a third.﻿

In the comments, Tami confirmed she had reached out to Shein for comment after not being able to find the original designer. She has yet to post a further update.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.