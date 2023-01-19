Countdown shoppers 'excited' after punter scoops $23m Lotto win

Shoppers at Countdown Auckland City are “excited” for the person who won $23.5m off a ticket bought at the store.

The person became the first Powerball multimillionaire of 2023 in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

The prize is made up of $23m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Shoppers around the supermarket on Thursday said they were happy about the news, however wondered whether they would tell whānau and friends if they were in the winner’s shoes.

“It’s really cool, I’m excited for them. Imagine waking up one day and you’ve won $23 million,” Marie Harris said.

“It’s great ... I’m sure they’ll take a while to come out and admit it was them. I wouldn’t tell anyone at all,” Matthew Jones said.

“With the cost of living going up, I’d probably use [the ticket money] to invest in the future,” Donna Boyd said.

“It’s easy to get that kind of money and think ‘I can get what I want’ but in reality it can all disappear very quickly.”

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.

Three other Aucklanders also started 2023 off with a bang by becoming millionaires – but one hadn’t come forward as of Thursday afternoon, Lotto said.

Lotto’s Christmas promotion was drawn on New Year’s Eve, with $1 million going to three lucky players.

Their tickets were all sold in Auckland, at Westview Superette, Wallace Rd Superette and on MyLotto.

While two of the three winners have claimed their prizes, the player who bought their ticket on MyLotto was yet to identify themselves.

SUPPLIED Their win comes just over a month after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Southland couple.

One of the winners was an Auckland retired couple – who checked their ticket on Sunday morning, not in the least expecting it to be a winner.

“I woke up on Sunday morning and thought I’d check the tickets online. I simply couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that one of the winning promo ticket numbers matched the numbers on my ticket!” the man, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

“This is a wonderful way to start the new year and will mean so much to our family.”

The other winning promo ticket belonged to an Auckland woman who said it was a “wonderful surprise”.

“I plan to use the money to help my family,” she said.