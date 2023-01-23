Underwires for fighting fires - new bra rated by emergency service workers

Katie Pocock has loved every minute of being a firefighter and cherished the opportunity to be able to help people in their time of need. (Video first published January 2021)

A new bra designed with emergency services in mind is providing support for women firefighters across New Zealand.

The “active” bra, by Auckland company Rose and Thorne, was designed for the growing number of Kiwi women joining physically demanding workforces, such as firefighting, the police, paramedics and the trades.

A group of female firefighters were given the bra to test out while on the job.

Anita Murrell, a volunteer firefighter and station officer from Tawa with almost 20 years’ experience in the industry, has suffered from back pain and chafing while responding to emergency calls.

“The worst pain I experienced because of a bra was on a Guy Fawkes night, where we spent many hours fighting vegetation fires,” Murrell said.

“The nipple chaffing was diabolical. There’s nothing you can do about it except tape them with medical tape, which doesn’t really work.”

Murrell responds to calls that can turn into numerous day events, and is often uncomfortable wearing a bra for multiple hours.

Rose and Thorne/Supplied Rose and Thorne active bras were designed for women in physically demanding jobs, such as farming, the police and firefighting.

“When you’re trying to do physical work, it’s hard when there’s underwires digging in, rubbing in all the wrong places.”

Murrell said she felt “quite different” when she started to wear the bra, and it was “comfortable, but supportive”, and didn’t experience any pain.

“The straps don’t slide and everything stays in place,” she said.

Murrell said she would like to see more colours in the range, as she felt the bras currently available were “a bit nana-ish”.

Anita Murrell/Supplied Anita Murrell has struggled to find a comfortable, yet supportive bra to wear while out on a job.

Barbara Olah, who has been a career firefighter for 20 years, said ever since having a baby, she had trouble finding a “comfortable yet supportive bra”.

“It was quite a good fit, and did help in reducing breast movement without being too restrictive,” she said.

”It held things in place, but I wouldn’t wear it running or to an aerobics class.”

Unfortunately, Olah has trouble with the underwires of bras, but she would “absolutely love” the same bra, sans underwire.

Barbara Olah/Supplied Barbara Olah was stoked a New Zealand company had created the active bra.

She would definitely recommend the bra to her firefighting colleagues, and was stoked to be supporting a Kiwi-owned company.

“The fact this is a New Zealand company is such a great thing,” Olah said.

Melody Pearce, a volunteer firefighter and farmer from the rural town of Ōhura, said the bra made her daily tasks easier.

”What I call a ‘city bra’ doesn’t do it in the country. I’m constantly active, lifting, moving things, in with my animals,” Pearce said.

Rose and Thorne/Supplied As well as basic white, the active bra comes in black and two-colour combinations.

”[The bra] made things easier, I wasn’t coming out of the bra, but you do have to make sure you get the right fit.”

The firefighters used Rose and Thorne’s online fitting service to make sure they were getting the right bra for them, and Pearce said she would make sure women used that service before purchasing the bra.

This was a sentiment Pearce also reiterated, and said the bra “wasn’t something she would wear on date night”.

Rose and Thorne’s CEO, Rich Carey, said the team were working on additional colours to add the active bra range, and hoped these would be released in 2023.