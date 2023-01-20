Auckland couple 'speechless' after scooping $23.5 million jackpot

An Auckland couple have won $23.5 million in Lotto. (File photo)

An Auckland couple have become the supercity’s newest millionaires, after buying a Lotto ticket with some leftover change and bagging themselves the $23.5 million jackpot.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were not regular players, and picked up the ticket while grabbing eggs and milk from Countdown on Quay St, in Auckland’s CBD ahead of the jackpot on Wednesday evening.

“I thought I might as well buy a ticket because of the high jackpot,” he said.

“I only buy one if the jackpot is over $20 million.”

The pair then spent a cosy night at home watching TV, and joked about what they would do with the money if they won, as most players do.

On the Thursday after the draw, the man went to check his ticket at the same store.

“I handed my ticket to the Lotto operator, and it came up with ‘Major Prize.’ I thought, ‘What’s that, about $1000?’” he said.

“But the Lotto operator told me that the $23.5 million ticket had been sold there, and I jokingly said, ‘Well, it could be me!’”

He was right.

After confirming he’d struck the jackpot, he called his wife, who thought he was kidding.

“I thought, ‘you’re having me on’. But he was crying,” she said.

The man said the win made him cry for three hours.

The couple then called their son, who was also skeptical about the life-changing news.

“He asked if we were sure it was $23 million, not just $23,” the man said.

“He had me checking the receipt a few times and counting the zeros!”

The couple said the winnings would be a “massive help” to themselves and their extended family.

“I said to my siblings ‘now I can take care of all the people I love and deeply care for – oh, and I might help you guys out too!’”

The couple were still processing the news and hadn’t yet celebrated properly, but were “looking at all the things on our watch list”.

The Auckland pair are the first Powerball First Division winners of 2023.