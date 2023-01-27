The dream job most New Zealanders long for, and how to get it

New Zealanders are searching how to get their dream jobs on Google, and one role tops all

One career tops the list in Aotearoa as the most desirable job in the country, according to new Google search data, yet it is not always the easiest or best paying.

The dream job that most New Zealanders long to do for a living has been revealed by global analysis of 12-months of Google search data around job types, including the question “How to be a...”

The answer for Kiwis was, apparently ... a writer.

The information was collated by a financial services company for immigrants, in order to discover the most popular jobs around the world.

Kiwis aspiring to win the Booker prize like Eleanor Catton or Keri Hulme, or think they can soar to the top of bestseller lists by knocking out the next Harry Potter or Fifty Shades, could find that the reality of being a writer might not live up to the dream.

“There are big rewards if you reach the very top and yet, it also promises to be a gruelling career for many filled with rejection, self-doubt and financial concerns,” said a spokesperson for Remitly, the financial services group which collated the data.

That’s something that Bay of Plenty book editor Chad Dick agrees with. Dick is a member of Tauranga Writers’ group, which is one of the country’s longest running writing groups, established in 1967.

“Often people who want to be writers don’t know what they are getting into. I get approached by people thinking they are going to make millions as the next bestseller, and I have to disillusion them. It’s so competitive. Being a writer needs perseverance – and good luck.”

HO Those dreaming of being bestselling writers will need a bit of ‘magic’. Actor Daniel Radcliffe in his role as Harry Potter

It’s a career that people should follow for love, not money, he said.

“If the thought of having your book in your hand is enough, then you are half way there.”

But if you are wondering what’s the next big thing now that we are over wizards and vampires, Dick said memoirs are popular. In fiction, the current buzz is cli-fi – stories set in a future impacted by climate change.

Catherine Chidgey, senior lecturer in creative writing at the University of Waikato, award-winning author, and the power behind the annual New Zealand Sargeson Prize for short story writers, says writers need to be disciplined and have to like their own company.

“You have to be prepared to put in many, many hours' work alone.”

While classes and workshops help, writing is not for everyone, she said.

“There has to be some innate ability as well as a driving passion to take on this career - but classes definitely can help you to recognise and develop your own unique voice.”

supplied Catherine Chidgey, senior lecturer in creative writing at the University of Waikato and multi-award winning author.

New Zealand sports journalist turned novelist Peter White said he wasn’t too surprised that so many New Zealanders dreamed of writing.

“I would have thought it would be All Black, but it makes sense. Everyone has a story inside them, and writing is the perfect way to express it.”

White, who is currently writing a fictional saga of two families agrees it is a “hard slog”.

“Only a small percentage of people actually make money out of writing so not only have you got to be prepared to try and try again, but be in it for the love of writing, and wanting to connect with your readers and making them fall in love with the characters you create.”

As well as writing, the report revealed that jobs in the arts and culture sector were popular throughout the world, with the top 20 jobs searched including writer, dancer, actor, singer, DJ, and blogger.

The job that most people in the world wanted to be was a pilot, while the fourth most googled role was as a YouTuber.