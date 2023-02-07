'See-through' toilets at popular Auckland bar covered up after complaints

A popular bar in central Auckland has been attracting attention for all the wrong reasons after bar-goers noticed people outside the venue could see into the female toilets.

In a video shared to the social media platform TikTok, multiple women could be seen using the toilets at the newly opened and rebranded Headquarters, owned by controversial businessman and former Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy​.

“We went to the new O’Hagan’s called HQ, and the female toilet is see-through from the outside. Just be careful ladies,” the TikTok post read.

Hundreds of users took to the comment section of the post to voice their outrage.

READ MORE:

* Addison Rae reacts after her TikTok account Is temporarily banned

* Police's TikTok policy follows staffer posts that 'have not lived up to expectations'

* How a four-ingredient recipe went from Finnish blog post to viral sensation on TikTok and beyond

* NZ-made toilet named America's best public loo after going viral on TikTok



“This is gross. They need to frost those windows ASAP,” one comment read.

Another user said: “That’s so messed up and unsafe. I’m actually disgusted.”

When Stuff called, Molloy said it was a “minor” design fault and film would be placed across the windows on Tuesday afternoon.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff On Tuesday, HQ Bar in Auckland’s Viaduct hastily covered up the windows of the women’s toilets.

“I went down there at 2.30 in the morning after I read the complaint, and you can't see anything. You can see shoulders and head but not when they’re using the loo,” he said.

“The loo faces the opposite direction. The person would have to straddle the loo and look in the opposite direction to be seen. It doesn't bother me too much, but we’ll film it [put film over the windows] out of courtesy.”

David White/Stuff Bar owner Leo Molloy arriving at Headquarters during the Auckland mayoral election campaign in 2022.

Molloy closed the inner-city establishment on May 21 last year, a day before he officially entered the running for Auckland mayor.

The bar was then reopened in late January, at the old O’Hagan’s Irish Pub on Customs St West with the promise it would, “revolutionise the city’s Viaduct scene”.

A spokesperson for the office of the privacy commissioner said it was looking into the matter.

“If anyone who was at Headquarters would like to provide information to us about this matter, you can contact our office here. If your privacy has been harmed, you may wish to make a formal complaint,” the spokesperson said.