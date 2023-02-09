Practical present butt of jokes but stands the test of time

A peg box is a useful item to store clothes pegs but is it a good gift after you have given birth?

OPINION: It’s my birthday in a few days, but something else turns 41 this month too.

This column is an ode to a very special peg box.

I was born exactly one week before my mother’s 25th birthday. Naturally, a birthday that comes so soon after a woman brings forth new life is always going to be a little bit special.

“I was feeling very proud of myself, having just given birth to this perfect little baby,” recalls Mum (damn right).

READ MORE:

* Camping heaven or holiday hell?

* Christmas this year takes on a whole new tone



Dad thought long and hard, or possibly he didn’t and was just distracted with the complications of juggling the farm work alongside my then-two-year-old sister. Money was tight, but they were a practical couple and he wanted to get my mother something that she really needed; something that would make her life a little bit easier. His beloved was still recuperating in the maternity unit up the road, and so he presented the large gift-wrapped package to her bedside.

She eagerly tore off the paper to reveal the token of his adoration.

The famed peg box.

Now, Dad isn’t old-fashioned, nor is he known for being bad at gift-giving. He’s actually always been very thoughtful, which is why (as his second and less kindly daughter) I feel that it is my sacred duty to poke fun at this offering until the end of time.

“This was supposed to be the grand gesture,” Mum laughed (for the whole thing is supremely funny to her in retrospect). “I thought I was getting an eternity ring.” But – wait! The peg box rattled! She held out hope and tentatively lifted its dark green lid.

It was the bolts.

“Push presents” are a relatively recent phenomenon. They are, by internet definition, “a gift given to a new mother at (or following) childbirth”. After I gave birth, I was enchanted by the fact that my partner went to the supermarket and brought me back sushi and soft cheeses, but there appears to have been a slight cultural shift.

I checked several websites, just in case we’ve been wrong all these years and my Dad was actually four decades ahead of his time. Flower subscriptions and massages, the sites suggest. Mini-holidays are listed. Jewellery features heavily. Peg boxes are not mentioned.

He got one thing totally right, however. “Timeless,” the websites demand.

Many years later, that metal peg box has proved its longevity beyond all doubt. Mum is now so impressed with it that she recently trawled the internet to find similar ones for my sister and I. She reckons we’ll inherit the original one day, along with the German furniture and Nana’s Kenwood. I should get my sister onto designing a family crest, emblazoned with a green square-edged box. Our maxim could be something majestic like, “Look, I tried,” or “You’ll find this funny later”.

“I have always appreciated the pegbox, and it’s something we both laugh about now,” was Mum’s final take on the matter. After all, it’s still in daily service and is now a 41-year-old running joke. Or maybe 40 years. Or 39. Mum declined to say just how long it took her to see the funny side.