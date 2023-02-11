Meet Peggy - the winner of the UK's ugliest dog competiton

As awards season gets well under way, there can only be one celebrated canine for the UK’s ugliest dog competition.

Peggy, a cross between a pug and Chinese crested breed, has gained a viral following (on @chug_life_x), and had the nation’s media fall in love with her – appearing on BBC Breakfast, ITV’s This Morning, Channel 5 News, and BBC Radio Five Live.

Peggy was submitted by her owner Holly with a cute entry picture that featured her instantly iconic pearl necklace, taking out the competition courtesy of what the organisers called “a classic rags to riches story”.

“She started life as the runt of an accidental litter and was the last one to be homed after all her brothers and sisters were selected for adoption.”

READ MORE:

* Royal wedding of Princess Beatrice will not air on television

* Duchess Meghan thanked UK MPs for their letter of support with a personal phone call

* World's Ugliest Dog is won by bug-eyed, dreadlocked Scamp the Tramp



Holly, a mother of two, told organisers: “We came across Peggy online at the end of 2018, she was six months old and the last remaining pup of an accidental litter.

“All the other pups had new homes but I imagine people looking at her saw nothing but a high maintenance dog and the possibility of health issues.

"From the moment Peggy arrived, she's been a beloved addition to our family. She has grown up alongside our two boys and is the most loving, laid back and gentle dog we could ever ask for.”

Parrot Print/Supplied The ugliest dog in the world.

"She’s the best friend of my 6-year-old, she’s been there since he was two so they are just thick as thieves. My eldest was a little bit embarrassed of her at first…but I think now she’s been on the telly and in the papers, he thinks she's cool!”

The competition was run by printing firm Parrot Print, which wrote on its website: “When we launched a fun contest to find Britain’s ugliest dog we could never have imagined that we would discover a star – but that’s exactly what happened when Peggy entered the competition.”