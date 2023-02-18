What Morgana O'Reilly really wants to tell you about her body

Film, TV and theatre actor, creator and mother-of-two, Morgana O’Reilly has a varied and impressive CV; she starred in acclaimed horror-comedy Housebound, was in the cast of Neighbours and has appeared in television series including Rake, Offspring, Wentworth, Mean Mums and Emmy-winning comic thriller Inside.

Her most recent solo work, Stories About My Body, which she wrote and performs on stage includes: “Tales of foot fetish parties in NYC, diary entries from 98, boobs, birth and trying to like my chins”. It was due to open in Auckland on August 17, 2021, the same day the first community transmission of the Delta variant was confirmed and the country went into Level 4 lockdown.

It finally opened the following year to sold-out seasons in Auckland, Taranaki, Waiheke and Melbourne. Stories About My Body will be on at Wellington’s Circa Theatre from March 15-25 . O’Reilly lives in Auckland with her son, daughter and husband, film and TV writer/director Peter Salmon.

How would you describe your show?

I describe it as sitting somewhere in the wonderland of storytelling, stand-up and spoken word. It quite literally is just an excuse to tell stories about my body; genuine stories, like the foot fetish party story, and there are love stories, and fun stuff, to make us all love our bodies a little bit more.

How did you conceive the idea?

I think that it's always been threaded together by these three ideas; one is the opening theme, which is a gag that includes making boobs funny, two is the story about working at foot fetish bars in New York City, and then the last was when I gave birth. I would always tell this anecdote: “One day I'm going to make a show, and I'm going to do this, and then I'm going to tell that story and then I'm going to show this” – and then I did.

You promise nudity in the show with a warning: “and you will love it”. Having seen the show, and the hilarious opening scene, did the nudity get any easier to do and did your relationship with your body change?

Thankfully I have quite a sick sense of humour. So I often stand backstage, basically shaking my head at myself, saying: “Who even are you? What are you like?” There's maybe a little question of “Is this the right thing to do?” in the really cerebral part of my brain. But it's always been the right thing to do when you're there on the day, you know?

I just do anything for a laugh. In terms of my relationship with my body, being on stage is great, it’s easy. Especially because I can be provocative and it will get a warm laugh or I can show the footage that I show and it elicits a beautiful, open-hearted emotional response. I love that. As is with everybody, the relationship with the body is hardest when you're on your own and you're at home.

And you've just been told that you didn't get that role that you’ve been on hold for for three months. And you just go, it’s because I’m too fat. It’s because I've got too many chins. And it's just my own demons and I know that. The show has been great because it's continuing the forever journey of unpacking the demon narrative.

Andi Crown

Was it nerve-racking sharing such personal things – birth footage, nudity and themes of body dysmorphia and eating disorders – with strangers?

I think it's OK to make people feel uncomfortable as long as you're not setting out to hurt anybody. I knew that I wanted to elicit emotion. I wanted the show to move people, because I think we've all been through such an intense few years. And that if you are actually going to the theatre, it better move you in a way that you cannot ever be moved by watching Netflix. It set me free a bit, which is good.

How have people responded to the show?

It's really lovely, it'll be a message on Instagram or whatever. They might share what they've struggled with in the past, or they've just had a baby so they understand the physical chapter change. Yeah, it's really beautiful. The connection with other people, messages about how they also feel that way about their body and thanking me for talking about it, that’s a special part of how I continue to relate to my own body.

What’s next for you?

I think the show might have a couple more goes elsewhere in the country over the year – if I get a call and they want me there, I’ll come. There are plans afoot to make it into a theatre film so that it can carry on without me. There'll be some more creative projects this year that are in the “maybe” pile. And all the little “nearly there” projects are nearly there. I feel really invigorated to write more. And if anyone can tell me how you do that and raise children I’d love to know.

Stories About My Body, Circa Theatre, Wellington, March 15-25. Visit circa.co.nz for tickets and information.