Ben Hurley on the one thing chefs, comedians and journalists have in common

You know Ben Hurley. He’s the comedian who has made live audiences laugh, winning the Billy T Award in 2004 . He’s a regular on screens and shows such as 7 Days and Seven Sharp, and in summer, you can often hear him commentating cricket with the Alternative Commentary Collective.

Now, he’s about to tackle the Aussies at his own game, appearing on Patriot Brains, hosted by UK comedian Sue Perkins.

Here, he picks some of his favourite things.

TV show

Probably either Seinfeld or The Sopranos. I wonder if they ever thought of doing a crossover episode “You ever notice when you’re strangling a police informant they suddenly stop talking? What’s the deal with that?”

Restaurant

Kaimoana, That’s not a restaurant, I just love seafood. All of it. Except the time a guy in Queenstown told me not to get the fish cause we were too far from the coast. That was a 24-hour service station at 2am so that was probably sage advice.

Song

Like most people, this changes constantly. I love classic heavy metal and recently I was watching the excellent TV show Russian Doll and, in one of the scenes, they had Mother by Danzig and I don’t think I’d really heard that song in about 20 years and I’ve listened to it on repeat ever since.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

The little packets of cooked chicken that I eat in the car on the way home and dispose of in the wheelie bin before I take everything else inside so no-one knows I’ve had it.

Book

It’s either Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential, Steve Martin’s Born Standing Up or Hunter S Thompson’s The Rum Diary. Turns out chefs, comedians and journalists are all dark, sad, loners at heart.

Piece of art

I like Russian abstract painter Wassily Kandinsky. He was the original abstract guy. I especially like it when I see prints of his in motel rooms and they have hung them the wrong way up.

Item of clothing

My Beastwars T-shirt that I bought at their final ever show in Wellington. Yes, they did another show one a year later but that doesn’t devalue the shirt at all, not in my mind.

Podcast

I’m a big Marc Maron guy, I don’t even skip the intro and get to the guest like some people do. However, he can be a little dark at times so my remedy is Off Menu with UK comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble. Brilliant silliness.

Movie

I get no joy from superhero movies and I’m pretty sure that’s 80% of all movies made, currently. I think I feel like this is largely because my favourite movie is Mystery Men, a parody of all superhero movies, made before the Marvel and DC boom. Since seeing that, I can’t take any of those movies seriously.

Destination

Wellington, but only on a good day and only if at least three people randomly point out that it’s a good day while I’m there, which they invariably do.

Job

Once I had a job cutting down Christmas trees and dragging them up a hill, in the rain and onto a truck. If you ever want to lose the spirit of Christmas, get a job doing that. So, yeah, my favourite job is anything I’ve done that isn’t that.