The ultimate pun-chline? Scientists discover puns are our favourite kind of joke

In a recent study, more than 90% of people confessed to actually liking puns (file photo).

What type of journalist makes the best jokes? Well, science corres-pun-dents, of course.

If that rather conceited attempt at humour elicited a roll of the eyes and a groan of exasperation, then you probably enjoyed the pun, according to a new study.

The pun is a much-maligned comedic artform, with even the most skilled proponents often drawing nothing but scoffs, groans and a grimace from unappreciative listeners.

But scientists have now found that, despite their lack of respect in the comedy world, puns are almost universally enjoyed and one of the most popular types of joke.

The audible and visible exacerbation they elicit in others is not genuine disgust and contempt, the study found, but an indicator they found it humorous.

Cody Gibson, a graduate student at Northern Illinois University, recruited almost 150 university students and wanted to see if people who tell puns, known as “punsters”, get a kick out of the misery of the person hearing their joke.

People were shown an example of eight types of jokes – pun, insult, dark humour, toilet humour, self-deprecation, physical comedy, observational and topical – and asked to rank how much they enjoyed each one and how they react when they hear and tell them.

Groan is a 'good response'

The findings show punsters do not make wordplay jokes to hurt or pain others and that the groan is actually a desired response and a sign that people loved it.

One in five people want to hear the person groan when they tell a pun, data show. For other forms of jokes, this figure is much lower, at 3% for slapstick humour, 2.5% for self-deprecating banter and 5% for toilet jokes, for example.

Punsters not only want their jokes to cause groans, but the study also found puns were the most enjoyed of all the eight joke types, with more than 90% of people confessing they actually like them.

“We found no evidence that making puns was a form of everyday sadism, despite the pained reactions they often seem to cause,” said Gibson.

“I think it's fair to say that people enjoy puns more than they let on. Along with observational humour, puns were the most enjoyed type of joke. I would go so far as to say that groans are compliments when it comes to puns, a sign of a job well done.”

His study, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, defines a pun as being “a joke which creates ambiguity in a sentence or a phrase by using a word which is phonologically or orthographically like another”.

'Something unifying about puns'

In the paper, his example is “a backward poet writes inverse” but when asked what his own favourite pun is, he said that it “is like picking a favourite child”.

“One of my favourites is, ‘What's the difference between a poorly dressed man on a unicycle and a well-dressed man on a bike? Attire!’” he added.

“There is something unifying about puns. Punning takes the words and phrases we know and twists them in unexpected ways.

“Because they rely only on a shared understanding of a language, there is a reliable connection between the punster and the audience.

“My current understanding is that groans are not usually sincere, in that they aren't conveying disgust.

“I think most people are just playing along, so to speak. We seem to have this sort of inside joke which says the proper reaction to a pun is to hate it.

“We groan, we boo, and we scoff when we hear a pun, and we even excuse ourselves when we make one, [as in] ‘no pun intended’.

“Of course, many people legitimately seem to hate puns. I think the safest conclusion is that a groan at a pun means it was either really good or really bad."